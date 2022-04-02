Why it matters: AI developers say these tools can help relieve a stressed health care system and improve critical medical decision-making, but experts caution about the risk of overdiagnosis that could drive up health spending and bring the possibility of unnecessary, risky biopsies.

Algorithms are increasingly being put to work alongside radiologists and pathologists to help detect and diagnose cancers.

Some also warn it's too soon to say whether the tools are effective.

Where it stands: Since the FDA began regulating algorithms as medical devices a few years ago, there's been a surge in computer models developed to help detect and diagnose cancer and to assist in prioritizing the workflow of radiologists.

Last year, the FDA cleared an AI tool that sorts prostate biopsy images based on the odds of suspected areas being cancerous tissue for a pathologist to review — a first for cancer pathology.

PaigeAI, the company that developed the tool, says the AI decreased errors in prostate biopsies by 70% in a study that is under review for publication.

PathAI, Nucleai and other companies are also developing AI-based pathology tools. And the FDA has given clearance to other algorithms that assist radiologists in analyzing mammography and colonoscopy images as well as CT scans.

The next frontier for AI in cancer pathology is to use biological markers "to predict a clinical outcome that we don't easily predict today," says David Klimstra, the chief medical officer and co-founder of PaigeAI.

That could include predicting the risk of recurrence or the likelihood that a cancer will respond to a particular drug.

Keep in mind: FDA clearance is a lower bar than FDA approval when it comes to medical devices, including AI.

Yes, but: There is a risk of false positives and unnecessary treatment.

And if AI identifies something as suspicious, it can raise a red flag to a patient, which can cause anxiety, and potentially spur a risky biopsy that is unnecessary, says Jae Ho Sohn, an assistant professor of radiology at the University of California, San Francisco.

"But if AI is used well, it reduces false positives and false alarms."

Others argue that though AI tools may work well in testing, their effectiveness in larger, diverse populations is still not known. As algorithms are being integrated into cancer care, they are undergoing post-market surveillance.

What they're saying: Recent surveys suggest people are comfortable with AI being involved in making clinical decisions but only if human clinicians have input.

What to watch: The next five years will be a transition period to a time when "every radiologist will use some sort of AI," Sohn says.