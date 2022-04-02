Alison Snyder
Health

4. Meet the new AI cancer detectives

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Algorithms are increasingly being put to work alongside radiologists and pathologists to help detect and diagnose cancers.

Why it matters: AI developers say these tools can help relieve a stressed health care system and improve critical medical decision-making, but experts caution about the risk of overdiagnosis that could drive up health spending and bring the possibility of unnecessary, risky biopsies.

