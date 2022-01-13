Sign up for our daily briefing

Army disciplines nearly 3,000 soldiers for refusing COVID vaccine

Axios

Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The U.S. Army announced Wednesday it issued 2,994 written reprimands to soldiers for failing to comply with its COVID-19 vaccine mandate and relieved six active-duty commanders from leadership positions for refusing to get vaccinated.

The big picture: Two battalion commanders were among those removed, per an Army statement. It's received 2,128 religious exemption requests, but has yet to grant any. It approved five medical exemptions. 96% of active duty soldiers are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Go deeper: More than 200 Marines removed for defying COVID vaccine mandate

Go deeper

Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Biden ramps up school testing strategy as Omicron disrupts education — Poll: Americans value "health and safety" over in-person learning — Rapid nasal tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — United Airlines: Employee deaths dropped to zero after vaccine mandate.
  3. Politics: Trump calls GOP politicians who withhold booster status "gutless" — Djokovic admits travel papers "mistake" as Australia visa decision looms — Quebec to impose tax on unvaccinated people.
  4. States: Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate — New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump calls GOP politicians who withhold booster status "gutless"

Former President Trump slammed politicians who refuse to reveal whether they have received their COVID vaccine booster shots, calling them "gutless" in an interview with One American News Network.

Driving the news: While Trump did not specifically name anyone, some GOP politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have dodged questions about their booster status.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
13 hours ago - Health

Preliminary data shows COVID was leading cause of death for cops in 2021

Honor Guard teams from around the Mid-Atlantic region head to the gravesite during a funeral service on Jan. 11, 2022 in Baltimore. Photo: Scott Serio/AFP via Getty Images

COVID was the highest cause of law enforcement deaths in 2021, according to preliminary data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF).

Driving the news: COVID-related deaths increased 65% last year. Of the 458 confirmed law enforcement line-of-duty deaths from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 301 were caused by COVID.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow