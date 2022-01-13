Army disciplines nearly 3,000 soldiers for refusing COVID vaccine

The U.S. Army announced Wednesday it issued 2,994 written reprimands to soldiers for failing to comply with its COVID-19 vaccine mandate and relieved six active-duty commanders from leadership positions for refusing to get vaccinated.

The big picture: Two battalion commanders were among those removed, per an Army statement. It's received 2,128 religious exemption requests, but has yet to grant any. It approved five medical exemptions. 96% of active duty soldiers are fully vaccinated against the virus.

