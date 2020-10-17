Updated 6 hours ago - World

Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of Nagorno-Karabakh truce breach

Women embrace as they examine the ruins of a residential house destroyed in a shelling attack in Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo: Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other overnight of breaching the ceasefire in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Details: An Armenia Defense Ministry spokesperson said late Saturday Azerbaijan was "violating the humanitarian ceasefire" by firing artillery shells and rockets. Hours later, the Azeri defence ministry said Armenia had fired "mortars and artillery" at "the vicinity of the Jabrail city, as well as the villages of this region," per Reuters.

The big picture: Hundreds of soldiers and dozens of civilians have been killed since the recent fighting began in late September.

  • The recent violence is the worst the region has seen in years, and began with coordinated air and missile attacks late last month from Azerbaijan, which claimed Armenian forces had been preparing an attack (Armenia denies that).

The backstory: Nagorno-Karabakh is a mountainous region of around 150,000 people that is populated mainly by ethnic Armenians but lies within the borders of Azerbaijan.

  • The countries have both claimed the territory since the collapse of the Soviet Union, fought a war over it from 1992-1994, and stood on the precipice of further conflict since.
  • Previous skirmishes, though numerous, have left the stalemate largely unaltered. So has a peace process overseen by the U.S., France and Russia.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with the spokesperson's comments.

Rebecca Falconer
1 hour ago - World

In photos: Coronavirus restrictions grow across Europe

A bar owner closes up before the citywide 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew comes into effect on Oct. 17 in Paris, France. Photo: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Streets in the usually bustling Paris and eight other French cities were "deserted" Saturday, as a four-week overnight curfew came into effect to combat spiking coronavirus cases, per the BBC.

The big picture: Restrictions are returning across Europe as cases surge. Though governments are stopping short of crippling nationwide lockdowns, some have imposed regional ones. Take a look at what's happening, in photos.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 7 hours ago - World

Jacinda Ardern claims historic victory in New Zealand election

Labour Party leader and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern claims victory during the Labor Party Election Night Function at Auckland Town Hall in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday. Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters Sunday that she expects to form a government "within the next two to three weeks" following her Labour Party's historic election win.

Driving the news: Labour is projected to win 49.1% of the vote, ensuring 64 of 120 available parliamentary seats. Ardern said in her victory speech Saturday, "New Zealand has shown the greatest support in at least 50 years."

