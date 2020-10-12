17 mins ago - World

Armenian Americans rally in U.S. as Nagorno-Karabakh truce frays

Members of the Armenian American community protested in several U.S. cities over the weekend, with thousands rallying in Los Angeles, as tension mounts between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Driving the news: Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a Russian-brokered ceasefire last Friday, but Al Jazeera reports that the truce has become "increasingly frayed," with both sides accusing the other of "serious violations and crimes against civilians."

In Los Angeles, thousands blocked freeways and rallied on Sunday outside the consulate of Turkey, which is backing Azerbaijan, and also the Azerbaijan Consulate and the buildings of CNN and the Los Angeles Times, per AP.

  • Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted his support for the Armenian American community.
  • He linked out to a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signed by several U.S. mayors, asking him to "lead the effort to bring Armenia and Azerbaijan back to the negotiating table, and persuade Turkey to disengage."

In Boston, hundreds of members of the Armenian American community and their supporters briefly shut down traffic downtown on Sunday before marching to the Armenian Heritage Park, CBS Boston notes.

In New York, several dozen Armenian Americans held a protest in Buffalo on Saturday, WGRZ reports.

The big picture: The mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh is populated mainly by ethnic Armenians. However, it lies within the borders of Azerbaijan.

  • The territory has been in dispute since the Soviet Union's collapse and a war was fought over it from 1992-1994. The recent violence is the worst for four years and has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people.
  • Pompeo condemned last week what he called an "unprecedented and dangerous escalation of violence in and outside of the Nagorno-Karabakh zone."

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: Fauci says Trump campaign ad took his comments out of context — Kudlow says Trump may offer larger stimulus than Democrats' proposal — Eric Trump says his father "got hit hard" by the coronavirus
  2. Health: Regeneron CEO: Trump's success with antibody cocktail is not evidence of cure — U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus cases — Ex-FDA chief: Trump "definitely missed the window" to mass produce antibody drug.
  3. Media: Twitter flags misleading Trump tweet claiming he's "immune" from COVID-19 — ABC host says White House blocked Fauci from appearing on show
  4. Sports: Test rugby resumes with New Zealand-Australia game in front of thousands of fans.
  5. World: U.K. PM to announce 3-tier coronavirus lockdown system for England
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Sports

Los Angeles Lakers win 17th NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis after winning the 2020 NBA Championship in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Sunday. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the team to a Game 6 106-93 triumph over the Miami Heat in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to win a record-tying 17th NBA championship on Sunday night.

The big picture: James' fourth championship — and his fourth NBA Finals MVP award — caps off a highly unusual season that was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The game was the 260th of James' playoff career. This season was notable for a sports walk-out begun by NBA players over the police shooting of Jacob Blake and James leading a campaign to vote.

Updated 6 hours ago - Science

In photos: Deadly storm Delta leaves thousands without power in Louisiana

People work to seal the openings of a damaged bar on Oct. 10, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. "Moderate to major river flooding will continue across the Calcasieu and Mermentau river basins in Louisiana through much of next week," the National Hurricane Center said. Photo: Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Louisiana officials confirmed two deaths from the second hurricane to strike the Gulf Coast in two months, as over 250,000 customers remained without power in the state Sunday evening, per PowerOutage.us.

Details: A man, 86, died while refueling a generator in a shed that caught fire and a woman, 70, died in a fire "likely caused by a natural gas leak following damage" from Hurricane Delta, per the state health department.

