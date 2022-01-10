Sign up for our daily briefing

Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate

Rebecca Falconer

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a COVID-19 vaccine promotion event in Mountain Home, Arkansas, in July last year. Photo: Liz Sanders/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said Sunday large businesses shouldn't comply with the Biden administration's "oppressive" mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations or testing.

What he's saying: Hutchinson told CNN's "State of the Union" that the requirement that's due to take effect Monday "needs to be struck down." He urged state businesses with 100 or more employees affected by the mandate to wait for the Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

  • "I expect the Supreme Court, hopefully, to rule against the Biden administration on that oppressive vaccine mandate," Hutchinson said in his interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.
  • "Our employers in Arkansas, some make the decision that they ought to have a vaccine requirement in the workplace. And I support their ability to make that decision. There shouldn't be a ban against that,” Hutchinson continued. 
"But others make the decision that it's not necessary. Maybe they work in a more open environment or they have a risk of losing too many employees. And so they have that freedom."

The big picture: The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case on Friday, and a majority of the justices indicated that they believed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's requirement was too broad, per Axios' Sam Baker.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have surged in Arkansas this month, with Hutchinson sending National Guard troops to assist with testing around the state.

  • Representatives from the Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: The fate of Biden's vaccine mandates is in the Supreme Court's hands

Axios
Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Mass vaccination sites return across the U.S. amid COVID surge — At-home COVID test prices rise at Walmart and Kroger — Much of America isn't tracking at-home COVID test result.
  2. Vaccines: CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — Supreme Court seems skeptical of Biden's vaccine mandates — Rapid nasal COVID tests feared to be returning false negatives.
  3. Politics: City near Beijing COVID testing all 14M residents ahead of Olympics — U.S. agrees to keep soldiers on base amid COVID surge in Japan — Lawyers arguing against Biden vaccine mandates test positive for COVID.
  4. States: New Jersey deploys National Guard to nursing homes as COVID surges — Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Variant tracker
U.S. agrees to keep soldiers on base amid COVID surge in Japan

An aerial view of U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan. Photo: Jinhee Lee/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Japan and the U.S. have reached a "basic agreement" to prohibit U.S. soldiers from leaving their bases in an effort to contain a recent surge in COVID-19 infections, AP reports.

Why it matters: The agreement comes days after Japan's foreign minister asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to urge the Defense Department to implement stronger restrictions on bases to curtail the virus' spread in areas with a considerable U.S. military presence.

Mass vaccination sites return across the U.S. amid COVID surge

Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Mass-vaccination sites are returning across the U.S. as officials scramble to address a recent uptick in coronavirus infections, largely driven by the Omicron variant, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Large vaccination sites had served a significant role during the onset of the U.S. vaccine rollout, the Times notes. The re-emergence of these sites may prove to be instrumental in alleviating the toll on smaller clinics.

