Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a COVID-19 vaccine promotion event in Mountain Home, Arkansas, in July last year. Photo: Liz Sanders/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said Sunday large businesses shouldn't comply with the Biden administration's "oppressive" mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations or testing.
What he's saying: Hutchinson told CNN's "State of the Union" that the requirement that's due to take effect Monday "needs to be struck down." He urged state businesses with 100 or more employees affected by the mandate to wait for the Supreme Court ruling on the matter.
- "I expect the Supreme Court, hopefully, to rule against the Biden administration on that oppressive vaccine mandate," Hutchinson said in his interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.
- "Our employers in Arkansas, some make the decision that they ought to have a vaccine requirement in the workplace. And I support their ability to make that decision. There shouldn't be a ban against that,” Hutchinson continued.
"But others make the decision that it's not necessary. Maybe they work in a more open environment or they have a risk of losing too many employees. And so they have that freedom."
The big picture: The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case on Friday, and a majority of the justices indicated that they believed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's requirement was too broad, per Axios' Sam Baker.
Meanwhile, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have surged in Arkansas this month, with Hutchinson sending National Guard troops to assist with testing around the state.
- Representatives from the Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Go deeper: The fate of Biden's vaccine mandates is in the Supreme Court's hands