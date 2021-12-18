Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

OSHA vaccine mandate penalties will begin on Jan. 10

A healthcare worker administers a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a drive-thru site in Tropical Park on Dec. 16 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday it will wait until Jan. 10 to begin issuing citations to companies that do not comply with its coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Driving the news: OSHA also said that it would not issue citations for its COVID-19 testing requirements before Feb. 9 "so long as an employer is exercising reasonable, good faith efforts to come into compliance with the standard," the agency said.

  • "OSHA will work closely with the regulated community to provide compliance assistance," according to its updated guidance.

The big picture: The announcement comes one day after the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati reinstated the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for businesses with at least 100 workers.

  • The mandate is "an important step in curtailing the transmission of a deadly virus that has killed over 800,000 people in the United States, brought our healthcare system to its knees, forced businesses to shut down for months on end, and cost hundreds of thousands of workers their jobs," according to the majority opinion.
  • The Supreme Court is expected to weigh in on the issue, which has divided lower federal courts.
  • The mandate was initially set to take effect on Jan. 4.

Shawna Chen
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large companies

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for businesses with at least 100 workers.

Why it matters: The administration paused enforcement of the mandate, which requires companies to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, after a separate federal circuit court last month deemed it "staggeringly overbroad."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: COVID-19 deaths among pregnant people surged amid Delta, CDC data show — COVID testing site lines spike ahead of holidays — Federal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large companies — Weight of COVID pushing health care workforce to breaking point.
  2. Vaccines: Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinationsFederal appeals court reinstates Biden's vaccine mandate for large companies — Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron.
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surgeNew Orleans implements indoor vaccine mandate for kids 5 and up.
  4. World: Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — The UK's Omicron warning for AmericaCanada to reimpose COVID testing requirement for travelers — EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Sep 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

DOJ urges Supreme Court not to overturn Roe v. Wade

Attorney General Merrick Garland during a Sept. 9 news conference at the Department of Justice. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Department of Justice sought permission Monday to present oral arguments when the Supreme Court hears a case challenging Mississippi's strict abortion law, as it called on justices to uphold Roe v. Wade.

Why it matters: The two briefs, filed by acting Solicitor General Brian Fletcher, mark the latest attempt by President Biden's DOJ to "protect the legal right to an abortion," per the New York Times, which first reported on the court filings.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow