Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs 15-week abortion ban into law

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed legislation that prohibits abortion past 15 weeks in a pregnancy.

Driving the news: The legislation, which cleared the Arizona House last week, only provides exceptions for medical emergencies, including those that could result in the pregnant person's death. It does not provide exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

Physicians who perform an abortion in violation of the legislation are subject to class 6 felony charge and if convicted, will have their license suspended or revoked, according to Ducey's office.

The big picture: The Arizona bill comes as the Supreme Court reviews a similar ban in Mississippi that prohibits abortions after the 15th week of a pregnancy.

A number of other states, including Texas and Idaho, have also recently passed restrictive abortion laws.

"Many states are taking similar action to protect life," Ducey tweeted after signing the legislation. "We hope that the U.S. Supreme Court will uphold a similar Mississippi law in the coming weeks."

The abortion rights group NARAL called the ban "extreme and unconstitutional."

