Apple withdraws from SXSW over coronavirus concerns

Apple has become the latest high-profile name to pull out of this month's SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, the tech giant confirmed to Axios Wednesday evening.

Details: Apple was due to premiere Apple TV+ projects at the event, including Spike Jonze’s "Beastie Boys Story."

SXSW organizers insist the event will go ahead despite a petition signed by more than 45,000 people by Wednesday night and the withdrawal of Apple, and other big names from the festival — including Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Amazon.

The big picture: Other major conferences have been canceled in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

IBM canceled Think, its biggest conference which drew 30,000 people to San Francisco last year. It also suspended most employee domestic travel and participation in large conferences.

Microsoft is encouraging all employees in the Seattle area in Washington — which has emerged as a major outbreak location in the U.S. — to work from home.

TED said it would either delay its conference to July or move to an online format, as first reported by Axios.

Go deeper: Coronavirus drives more tech industry events to be postponed or canceled