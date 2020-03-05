1 min ago - Health

Apple withdraws from SXSW over coronavirus concerns

Rebecca Falconer

The 2019 SXSW Conference at Paramount Theatre last March in Austin, Texas. Photo\ Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

Apple has become the latest high-profile name to pull out of this month's SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, the tech giant confirmed to Axios Wednesday evening.

Details: Apple was due to premiere Apple TV+ projects at the event, including Spike Jonze’s "Beastie Boys Story."

The big picture: Other major conferences have been canceled in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • IBM canceled Think, its biggest conference which drew 30,000 people to San Francisco last year. It also suspended most employee domestic travel and participation in large conferences.
  • Microsoft is encouraging all employees in the Seattle area in Washington — which has emerged as a major outbreak location in the U.S. — to work from home.
  • TED said it would either delay its conference to July or move to an online format, as first reported by Axios.

