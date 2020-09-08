Apple sets Sept. 15 virtual event, but may not be for iPhone

Apple has made official a Sept. 15 press event, but this might not be the one where the company debuts its latest iPhones. The company has previously said this year's iPhones would ship a few weeks later than years' past.

Why it matters: Apple often has multiple fall product launches, though typically the iPhone release comes first.

Apple is expected to introduce new Macs, Apple Watches and iPads in addition to the new iPhone lineup, so there are lots of possibilities, should Apple choose to hold the iPhone launch closer to its availability.

The headline of the invitation sent to reporters has the catch phrase "Time Flies," suggesting the Apple Watch could be the event's focal point. It also makes clear he event is a virtual one being broadcast from Apple Park, rather than an in-person affair.

Between the lines: Apple has, on occasion, announced products before they are ready to ship, but in general likes to keep the time between announcement and shipping as close as possible.

The big picture: The iPhone remains Apple's most important product and the company has been focused on delivering new models this year and capturing as much of the holiday shopping season as possible. That said, in its last earnings conference call, CFO Luca Maestri confirmed that pandemic-related issues would delay this year's launch by a few weeks.