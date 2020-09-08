2 hours ago - Technology

Apple sets Sept. 15 virtual event, but may not be for iPhone

Ina Fried, author of Login

Screenshot: Axios via Apple.com

Apple has made official a Sept. 15 press event, but this might not be the one where the company debuts its latest iPhones. The company has previously said this year's iPhones would ship a few weeks later than years' past.

Why it matters: Apple often has multiple fall product launches, though typically the iPhone release comes first.

Apple is expected to introduce new Macs, Apple Watches and iPads in addition to the new iPhone lineup, so there are lots of possibilities, should Apple choose to hold the iPhone launch closer to its availability.

  • The headline of the invitation sent to reporters has the catch phrase "Time Flies," suggesting the Apple Watch could be the event's focal point. It also makes clear he event is a virtual one being broadcast from Apple Park, rather than an in-person affair.

Between the lines: Apple has, on occasion, announced products before they are ready to ship, but in general likes to keep the time between announcement and shipping as close as possible.

The big picture: The iPhone remains Apple's most important product and the company has been focused on delivering new models this year and capturing as much of the holiday shopping season as possible. That said, in its last earnings conference call, CFO Luca Maestri confirmed that pandemic-related issues would delay this year's launch by a few weeks.

Go deeper

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
15 mins ago - Science

The hunt for dark matter expands

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The hunt for dark matter — the mysterious substance that makes up the majority of matter in the universe but hasn't been directly observed — is turning to new places and looking for new candidates.

The big picture: Regular matter — the stuff that makes up you, me and everything we know and see out in the universe — is only 15% of the total matter in the universe.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he'll spend "whatever it takes" of his own money to win

President Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he'll spend "whatever it takes" of his own money if necessary to win in November, stressing that it's "the most important election in the history of our country."

Why it matters: The comments come after reports that Trump's campaign is having real money concerns — an unusual position for an incumbent that has worried GOP operatives. The campaign has yet to release its August fundraising, but Joe Biden and the Democrats say they raised a record-breaking $364.5 million last month.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi, Schumer: Senate GOP's skinny coronavirus bill "is headed nowhere"

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y) denounced Senate Republicans' plan to introduce a pared-down coronavirus stimulus bill on Tuesday, saying the "emaciated" bill "is headed nowhere."

Why it matters: Weeks after the expiration of key stimulus components from the CARES Act, like expanded unemployment benefits for millions of Americans, congressional leaders appear no closer to a deal on the next round of relief.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow