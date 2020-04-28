54 mins ago - Economy & Business

Apple doubles down on news podcasts

Sara Fischer

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Apple Podcasts has launched an updated News category in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Australia, a spokesperson tells Axios.

Why it matters: Podcast consumption for the news as a category is skyrocketing, according to data from podcast analytics company Podtrac.

Details: Beginning Tuesday, Apple's editorial team will recommend new collections and shows inside of the News category within Apple Podcasts, which will feature information around coronavirus and the U.S. presidential election.

  • Earlier this month, Apple Podcasts launched "COVID-19: Essential Listening,” a collection of the best news, science, health, and culture podcasts around the topic.
  • Apple also has built voice commands through Siri that play the latest news around the pandemic from sources like CNN or the BBC when asked for information around key words like "COVID-19,” “coronavirus,”or “health."

By the numbers: According to a spokesperson, Apple Podcasts now has 1 million shows in more than 100 languages and 175 countries and regions.

What's next: Similar news podcast recommendations will roll out to additional countries and regions in the future.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Nigeria and Bangladesh joined several European countries and U.S. states in beginning to reopen parts of their economies Tuesday as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 211,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. Almost 895,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 988,000 from nearly 5.6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 56,200 people in the U.S., accounting for about a quarter of the world's death toll, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Several state and city authorities are easing coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic is a long way from over, and its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last even longer.

Ina Fried

Pandemic clouds smartphone sales as life goes immobile

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Smartphone sales could take an especially strong hit this year as people cut spending and travel less and focus scarce resources on other types of technology.

Why it matters: Smartphones provide a huge chunk of industry revenue because hundreds of millions are sold each year. It's a key business not just for phonemakers like Apple and Samsung, but also for component suppliers like Corning and chipmakers like Qualcomm.

