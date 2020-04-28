Apple Podcasts has launched an updated News category in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Australia, a spokesperson tells Axios.

Why it matters: Podcast consumption for the news as a category is skyrocketing, according to data from podcast analytics company Podtrac.

Details: Beginning Tuesday, Apple's editorial team will recommend new collections and shows inside of the News category within Apple Podcasts, which will feature information around coronavirus and the U.S. presidential election.

Earlier this month, Apple Podcasts launched "COVID-19: Essential Listening,” a collection of the best news, science, health, and culture podcasts around the topic.

Apple also has built voice commands through Siri that play the latest news around the pandemic from sources like CNN or the BBC when asked for information around key words like "COVID-19,” “coronavirus,”or “health."

By the numbers: According to a spokesperson, Apple Podcasts now has 1 million shows in more than 100 languages and 175 countries and regions.

What's next: Similar news podcast recommendations will roll out to additional countries and regions in the future.

