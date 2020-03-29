Podcast downloads drop during coronavirus outbreak

Americans have been listening to fewer podcasts since the coronavirus pandemic started to worsen in the United States, the fashion trade publication Women's Wear Daily reports.

Why it matters: Podcast downloads have dropped about 10%, and the number of total unique listeners also dropped around 20% since start of the month, according to data from Podtrac.

How it works: Many fewer people are commuting, and "everyone just wants the news, on TV and online, not a true crime podcast."

But so many people are at home, with all that commute time gone, so more people are making podcasts, the New York Times' Reggie Ugwu writes.