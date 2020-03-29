30 mins ago - Economy & Business

Podcast downloads drop during coronavirus outbreak

Axios

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans have been listening to fewer podcasts since the coronavirus pandemic started to worsen in the United States, the fashion trade publication Women's Wear Daily reports.

Why it matters: Podcast downloads have dropped about 10%, and the number of total unique listeners also dropped around 20% since start of the month, according to data from Podtrac.

How it works: Many fewer people are commuting, and "everyone just wants the news, on TV and online, not a true crime podcast."

But so many people are at home, with all that commute time gone, so more people are making podcasts, the New York Times' Reggie Ugwu writes.

  • Mike Pesca, host of the long-running daily podcast “The Gist,” said the pandemic could soon be regarded as the format’s breakout moment.
  • He compared it to World War II, when Edward R. Murrow’s man-on-the street radio broadcasts after the bombings in London captured the attention of anxious Americans at home.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer

BBC to invest in podcasting platform Pocket Casts

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

BBC Studios said Monday that it's investing in Pocket Casts, a free-to-download podcasting platform. NPR, WNYC Studios and WBEZ Chicago are already investors.

Why it matters: The investment is likely a response to media companies wanting their own data, analytics and distribution outlets instead of Apple, which shares very little data with publishers.

Go deeperArrowMar 3, 2020 - Economy & Business
Sara FischerNeal Rothschild

America's new favorite pastime

News consumption has skyrocketed in the U.S. over the past few weeks due to the coronavirus, according to TV ratings, web traffic, app downloads and social media interactions.

Why it matters: Without live sports and with Hollywood production put on pause, consumers are confined to the only type of new professional-grade content that's still being produced daily: news.

Go deeperArrowMar 24, 2020 - Economy & Business
Sara Fischer

How newsrooms are preparing for coronavirus while also covering it

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Newsrooms are creating contingency plans to make sure that they can adequately inform the public about the novel coronavirus while keeping their own employees safe.

Why it matters: Some news products, including newspapers, magazines, video and events, require in-person manpower to produce. With work-from-home policies in place, products and editorial procedures will need to change.

Go deeperArrowMar 12, 2020 - Economy & Business