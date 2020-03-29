Podcast downloads drop during coronavirus outbreak
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Americans have been listening to fewer podcasts since the coronavirus pandemic started to worsen in the United States, the fashion trade publication Women's Wear Daily reports.
Why it matters: Podcast downloads have dropped about 10%, and the number of total unique listeners also dropped around 20% since start of the month, according to data from Podtrac.
How it works: Many fewer people are commuting, and "everyone just wants the news, on TV and online, not a true crime podcast."
But so many people are at home, with all that commute time gone, so more people are making podcasts, the New York Times' Reggie Ugwu writes.
- Mike Pesca, host of the long-running daily podcast “The Gist,” said the pandemic could soon be regarded as the format’s breakout moment.
- He compared it to World War II, when Edward R. Murrow’s man-on-the street radio broadcasts after the bombings in London captured the attention of anxious Americans at home.