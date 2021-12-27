Apple closes New York City stores due to COVID surge

Sign up for our daily briefing
Apple Store on Fifth Avenue in New York. Photo: Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Apple has closed a swath of its major retail stores in New York City due to the city's rising COVID-19 cases, an Apple spokesperson confirmed to Axios.
Why it matters: The highly contagious Omicron variant is driving a surge in COVID cases nationwide, with cities like New York and Washington, D.C., leading the latest wave.
The big picture: Customers will still be able to place orders online and pick them up at the stores, the spokesperson said.
- The closure affects 16 stores across the city, and it's not yet clear how long they will remain in place, per Bloomberg. Apple has also temporarily closed stores in D.C. and Los Angeles and in other locations in states like Georgia and Texas.
- A number of stores in Washington state have also been temporarily closed due to the weather, per New York Times.
What they're saying: “We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees,” Apple said in a statement.
- “We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave."