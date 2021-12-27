Sign up for our daily briefing

Apple closes New York City stores due to COVID surge

Ivana Saric

Apple Store on Fifth Avenue in New York. Photo: Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Apple has closed a swath of its major retail stores in New York City due to the city's rising COVID-19 cases, an Apple spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The highly contagious Omicron variant is driving a surge in COVID cases nationwide, with cities like New York and Washington, D.C., leading the latest wave.

The big picture: Customers will still be able to place orders online and pick them up at the stores, the spokesperson said.

  • The closure affects 16 stores across the city, and it's not yet clear how long they will remain in place, per Bloomberg. Apple has also temporarily closed stores in D.C. and Los Angeles and in other locations in states like Georgia and Texas.
  • A number of stores in Washington state have also been temporarily closed due to the weather, per New York Times.

What they're saying: “We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees,” Apple said in a statement.

  • “We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave."

Go deeper

Axios
10 hours ago - Health

Israel gives 4th dose of COVID vaccine in trial

A health worker prepares a dose of a coronavirus vaccine in Modi'in, Israel, in October. Photo: Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua via Getty Images

Israel started a trial of a fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine Monday, becoming what's believed to be the first country to study an additional booster dose, according to AP.

Driving the news: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett last week ordered the rollout of a fourth dose of the vaccine to certain individuals in response to the threat of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca FalconerAndrew Freedman
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

Winter storms lash Pacific Northwest as Southern states swelter

A snowy scene in Wrightwood, Calif., on Saturday. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Heavy snows and frigid temperatures continue to plague the West Monday, and show no signs of stopping — forcing several highways in Northern California and Nevada to close, with travel warnings issued in the snow-lashed Sierra Nevada.

Threat level: The National Weather Service said significant snowfall hit West Coast mountain ranges and the Intermountain West, with record cold weather in the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile, the U.S. South was experiencing "unusually warm temperatures," with dozens of cities in the lower 48 states on track for their warmest December on record.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
2 hours ago - Health

CDC cuts COVID isolation period recommendation in half

CDC director Rochelle Walensky. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The CDC on Monday shortened its recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they're asymptomatic.

The big picture: Industries across the country are strained with employees in quarantine as Omicron cases surge. The new guidance seeks to balance "what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses," per CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

