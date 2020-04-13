2 hours ago - Technology

Apple, Google limit how coronavirus contact-tracing tech can be used

Ina Fried

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Only public health authorities will be able to create apps using Apple and Google's new contract-tracing technology, and governments won't be able to force people to use the tech, the companies clarified Monday.

Why it matters: The clarifications, and others offered by the companies on Monday, aim to address some of the privacy questions raised by the technology, which was jointly announced Friday.

Details: Apple and Google had been working on their joint effort — a smartphone-based system for notifying people if they were in contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19 — for the last two and a half weeks, they said Monday.

  • While other agencies and countries are building their own technologies, Apple and Google said they wanted to create something that offers the maximum public health benefit without compromising individual privacy.
  • Unlike some other approaches, Apple and Google won't collect location information or identifying information about who tests positive. They also require a person to consent to share the data that is collected.

How it works:

  • Google and Apple are both making changes to their mobile operating systems to let devices exchange a private key with nearby smartphones via Bluetooth, logging any time users come in close proximity.
  • If someone tests positive for COVID-19 and enters that information into an app, 14 days' worth of their contacts with other users is sent to a server.
  • Phones periodically check if any recently encountered user has reported being infected. If so, a notification pops up letting the user know that someone they have been in contact with has tested positive and more information is provided.
  • The new technology will work on iPhones running iOS 13 or later and on Android devices running any version of the operating system from 2015's Marshmallow on.

Most information is stored on individual devices; however, a server is needed to broadcast the keys used by someone who tests positive. Countries can either run their own servers or use ones from Apple and Google, the companies said on Monday.

Ina Fried

Apple, Google team up on coronavirus contact tracing

Photo: Apple and Google

Apple and Google on Friday announced a joint effort to notify people via smartphone — on an opt-in basis — if they've come into contact with someone with the coronavirus, without having to share users' location information with government authorities.

Why it matters: Contract tracing is seen as a key means for allowing society to reopen from shelter-in-place orders, but there have been significant privacy concerns about requiring people to share their location and other personal data with the government.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Italy and Spain begin easing restrictions

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Spain and Italy, the two European countries hit worst by the coronavirus, began easing lockdown measures on Monday for some industries.

By the numbers: COVID-19 had killed more than 118,000 people and over infected 1.85 million globally, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 446,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Ina Fried

Google and CEO to give $1 million each to needy Bay Area families

A building at Google's Mountain View, California, campus. Photo: Google

Google announced Sunday night it is giving $1 million to help families in the San Francisco Bay Area, with CEO Sundar Pichai contributing another $1 million. The goal is to fundraise another $3 million from employees and others through GiveDirectly, which would allow 5,000 families to receive $1,000 each.

Why it matters: Google's home region remains one of the most expensive in the country and, for those not able to work from home, the COVID-19 outbreak is a financial crisis in addition to a health crisis.

