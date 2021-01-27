Sign up for our daily briefing

Apple's quarterly sales top $100 billion for first time

Ina Fried, author of Login

Credit: Apple

Spurred by strong sales of the latest iPhones, Apple reported it took in a record $111 billion in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31, as the company crushed expectations.

Why it matters: The move showed even a pandemic didn't dull demand for Apple's latest smartphones.

By the numbers:

  • Revenue: $111.4 billion, up 21% year over year, and well above Wall Street expectations of around $103 billion, per FactSet (via WSJ).
  • Earnings: $28.75 billion.
  • Per-share earnings: $1.68, up 35% year-over-year, and well ahead of expectations of around $1.41.

The big picture: Sales also set a record in each of Apple's geographic segments and rose double digits across each product line.

  • iPhone revenue: $65.6 billion, up from $56 billion a year ago
  • Mac revenue: $8.7 billion, up from $7.2 billion a year ago
  • iPad revenue: $8.4 billion, up from just under $6 billion a year ago
  • Wearables and accessories revenue: $13 billion, up from $10 billion a year ago
  • Services revenue: $15.8 billion, up from $12.7 billion a year ago

What they're saying: "Our December quarter business performance was fueled by double-digit growth in each product category, which drove all-time revenue records in each of our geographic segments and an all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” Apple CFO Luca Maestri said in a statement.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook said on a conference call that there are 1.65 billion of its devices in active use, including more than 1 billion iPhones.

Go deeper: Average U.S. iPhone price hits a record $873

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
Jan 26, 2021 - Science

Investment in the space industry overcame the pandemic's headwinds in 2020

A SpaceX launch in 2020. Photo: SpaceX

Investment in the space industry continued to grow in the last quarter of 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report from Space Capital.

Why it matters: The space industry turned out to be far more robust in the face of the pandemic than many experts were initially expecting.

Jeff Tracy
10 hours ago - Sports

Europe's 20 richest soccer clubs report 12% revenue hit due to coronavirus

Data: Deloitte; Table: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Europe's 20 most lucrative soccer clubs earned $9.97 billion in 2019-20, down from $11.31 billion the previous year, per Deloitte's 24th annual Football Money League report.

The state of play: That 12% drop was driven mostly by broadcast revenue deferrals, comprising a $1.14 billion decrease year-over-year. Matchday revenue also fell drastically, down $312.6 million.

Courtenay Brown
10 hours ago - Economy & Business

Small businesses receive $35 billion in new round of PPP loans

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Small Business Administration said last night that so far this year, it has approved 400,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans worth $35 billion — out of the $284 billion of total available funding.

Driving the news: These are the first figures on the status of the forgivable loan program since it relaunched on Jan. 11.

