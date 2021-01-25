Average U.S. iPhone price hits a record $873

Spurred by big demand for top-of-the-line iPhones, the average selling price in the U.S. hit $873 last quarter, up from $809 a year ago, according to a report from Chicago-based Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

Why it matters: Apple still makes a huge chunk of its revenue and profits from iPhone sales, though services are an increasing source of both as well.

By the numbers: "For the full quarter, the new iPhone 12 models, and in particular the most expensive ones, garnered a significant share of sales," said CIRP partner and co-founder Josh Lowitz.

Even though the new models weren't available for the full quarter, average selling prices were still the highest the analysis firm has seen in its 10 years of surveying iPhone buyers.

What's next: We'll learn more about Apple's quarter when the company reports earnings on Wednesday.