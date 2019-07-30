Apple's Q3 earnings guidance may reveal its iPhone expectations

Apple never gives much insight into what's coming next, but in issuing financial guidance for the coming quarter on Tuesday, the company will be providing at least some sense of its expectations regarding initial sales of the next iPhone.

Why it matters: The financial outlook will be for the July-to-September quarter, so its guidance will reflect only its initial expectations, given the devices usually don't go on sale until September. Also closely watched will be what Apple has to say about its business in China as well as trade tensions.