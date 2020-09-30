32 mins ago - Technology

Apple and Epic Games want the judge, not a jury, to hear their case

Ina Fried, author of Login

Image: Epic Games

Apple and Epic Games filed a joint motion on Tuesday requesting that an eventual trial be handled by the judge overseeing the case, rather than a jury.

The big picture: Though a trial is a long way off, the contours of the case are beginning to take shape. At a hearing on Monday, the federal judge hearing the matter established a rough timeline, with a trial possibly taking place in July.

Apple had initially requested a jury trial and, according to Bloomberg, the judge had suggested a jury trial might be best given that such verdicts are less likely to be overturned on appeal. However, both Apple and Epic have apparently found one thing they agree on: that they'd rather not have a jury.

Catch up quick:

  • Last month, Epic added its own in-app purchase mechanism to Fortnite, knowingly setting up a confrontation with Apple.
  • Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store and Epic immediately filed suit,, alleging its App Store rules constitute an abuse of monopoly power. Apple has countersued, alleging breach of contract and unfair competition.
  • A similar chain of events took place with Google on the Android side, with Fortnite also being removed from the Play Store and Epic filing suit against Google. In that case, though, Epic can continue to distribute Fortnite on its own, an option not available on iOS, where Apple's App Store is the only authorized method for downloading software.
  • A court denied Epic's request for a temporary restraining order to keep Fortnite in the App Store, but temporarily stopped Apple from removing Epic's developer access.

Go deeper

Ashley Gold
Sep 29, 2020 - Technology

Apple vs. Epic trial will likely come next summer

Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

Epic Games' legal fight with Apple is likely headed to a July trial, and Fortnite won't be back on the App Store anytime soon, Apple Insider reports from a virtual hearing in the case Monday.

Why it matters: In challenging Apple, Epic has raised a banner for smaller companies seeking to curb Apple's power as a gatekeeper to mobile phone users. But the fight is getting messy and will almost certainly see it drag into next year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
14 mins ago - Technology

Lego, Sesame Workshop back early-learning startup

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images

A number of leading children's brands, including Lego and Sesame Workshop, are among the investors pouring $50 million into BEGiN, the New York startup behind the early-learning program HOMER.

Why it matters: Thus far, HOMER has focused on reading apps, but with the new funding and partnerships, the company says it will expand to a full early-learning program combining digital, physical and in-person experiences, tapping some of its investors for both content and distribution.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
45 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Climate's surprise appearance in the debate

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The debate was a mess as moderator Chris Wallace struggled with President Trump's interruptions. But let's analyze the climate parts anyway without normalizing the whole thing.

Why it matters: The contest provided a collision over the topic between Trump and Joe Biden, and underscored the two candidates' immense differences.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!