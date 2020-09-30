Apple and Epic Games want the judge, not a jury, to hear their case

Apple and Epic Games filed a joint motion on Tuesday requesting that an eventual trial be handled by the judge overseeing the case, rather than a jury.

The big picture: Though a trial is a long way off, the contours of the case are beginning to take shape. At a hearing on Monday, the federal judge hearing the matter established a rough timeline, with a trial possibly taking place in July.

Apple had initially requested a jury trial and, according to Bloomberg, the judge had suggested a jury trial might be best given that such verdicts are less likely to be overturned on appeal. However, both Apple and Epic have apparently found one thing they agree on: that they'd rather not have a jury.

