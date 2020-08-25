Epic Games wins temporary ruling barring Apple from retaliation

A federal judge temporarily ruled late Monday that while Apple doesn't have to reinstate Epic Games' Fortnite app, it cannot cut off the company's Apple developer account or restrict the use of its Unreal gaming engine by third-party developers as it had threatened to do on Aug. 28.

Why it matters: Epic Games picked a fight earlier this month with Apple over some of its strict App Store rules. The dispute has drawn other app makers critical of the iPhone maker's stronghold on how iOS apps are distributed and taxed by Apple just as the company faces increased antitrust scrutiny.