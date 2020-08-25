1 hour ago - Technology

Epic Games wins temporary ruling barring Apple from retaliation

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A federal judge temporarily ruled late Monday that while Apple doesn't have to reinstate Epic Games' Fortnite app, it cannot cut off the company's Apple developer account or restrict the use of its Unreal gaming engine by third-party developers as it had threatened to do on Aug. 28.

Why it matters: Epic Games picked a fight earlier this month with Apple over some of its strict App Store rules. The dispute has drawn other app makers critical of the iPhone maker's stronghold on how iOS apps are distributed and taxed by Apple just as the company faces increased antitrust scrutiny.

Ina Fried
21 hours ago - Technology

Tech giants pile onto Apple amid App Store criticism

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A steady drip of criticism over Apple's App Store policies has become a torrent, as even other tech giants feel emboldened to pile on — but Apple's path to satisfying its critics is uncertain.

Why it matters: Apple's policies aren't that different from those governing other digital marketplaces, but its size and inflexibility could fuel regulatory action from antitrust authorities in the U.S. and beyond.

Kia Kokalitcheva
Updated 14 hours ago - Economy & Business

Unity Software files for IPO

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Unity Software, a San Francisco-based company known for its popular video game engine, has filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "U."

Why it matters: The company's move comes at a time when its main rival, Epic Games' Unreal video games engine, is under a cloud as its parent company faces expulsion from the Apple App Store.

Ina Fried
8 hours ago - Technology

Apple confirms acquisition of VR startup Spaces

Screenshot: Axios via Spaces.com

Apple is acquiring Spaces, a virtual reality firm that recently pivoted from creating theme park attractions to bringing traditional video conferencing software to VR headsets.

Why it matters: Apple has shown continued interest in both virtual and augmented reality and has been reportedly testing headsets internally, but it has yet to release such a product publicly.

