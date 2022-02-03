App store bill sails out of Senate Judiciary Committee

A bill that would upend how Apple and Google run their mobile app stores easily made it out of the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday.

Driving the news: Senators on the committee voted to pass the Open App Markets Act 21-1, with only Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) voting no.

If the bill passes the full Senate and makes it to President Joe Biden's desk, Google and Apple would essentially have to give up full control of their app stores.

New rules could require them both to allow app side-loading — installing apps from non-sanctioned marketplaces — and alternative payment processing systems. Apple and Google have argued vehemently against the bill.

Why it matters: The 21-1 vote shows there's increasing support in Congress for the kinds of bills that aim to reel in Big Tech companies.

It will still be a long haul for this bill to become law, but it's notable that it made it out of committee so easily, garnering the support of many Republicans.

Another tech antitrust bill, the American Innovation and Competition Act, made it out of the Senate Judiciary Committee by a 16-6 vote last month.

What they're saying: A number of senators proposed amendments to the bill and suggested it needed more work.