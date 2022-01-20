Tech antitrust bill headed to Senate floor

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
A bipartisan antitrust bill targeting "self-preferencing" by major tech platforms is on its way to the Senate floor, after the Senate Judiciary Committee favorably voted on it Thursday.
Why it matters: Today's vote puts the bill one step closer to President Biden's desk. If passed, it would mark a major blow to tech companies, which could completely change the way they operate.
Driving the news: The American Innovation and Choice Online Act passed through the committee with a 16-6 vote.
- It would prohibit Big Tech companies from favoring their own services in an anti-competitive way, something smaller tech companies have accused companies like Apple, Google, Amazon and Meta of doing for years.
- The vote took place after a flurry of lobbying from major tech platforms, including up to the CEO level, who argued the process has been rushed and that the bill as written would majorly hurt their ability to serve customers.
Yes, but: The fight for a floor vote will be fierce. The House Judiciary Committee advanced a package of antitrust bills aimed at Big Tech in June, but they have not yet received a vote by the full chamber.
What they're saying: During an at-times contentious hearing, a number of senators, including California Democrats (who ended up voting to advance the bill out of committee) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), said they had large concerns about the bill. Others said they would support it, but that it needs further work before a full Senate vote.
- "I'm not yet convinced that this bill as currently drafted will actually provide the net benefit to consumers that we're seeking," said Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.). Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California agreed, saying the bill specifically targets companies headquartered in her home state but should include any company engaging in alleged unfair conduct.
- Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) also supported the bill out of committee, but has concerns about how it might affect platforms' ability to protect privacy and thinks it needs to be changed before a full Senate vote.
- Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) voted to move the bill out of committee. He said it had issues and that he had spoken to Apple CEO Tim Cook about it, but disagreed with Cook's arguments.
What's next: The bill will move to the Senate floor, but it's possible the committee will hold another hearing on it.
Reality check: Getting antitrust legislation done is a goal for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, but as the party struggles to pass key priorities like major voting rights and social spending bills, it won't be easy.