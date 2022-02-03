Sign up for our daily briefing

The app store crackdown advances

Ashley Gold

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Apple and Google’s control over the mobile apps market faces increasingly strong challenges, with a Senate committee poised to advance a tough new bill in the U.S. and the gatekeeper-app-store model showing signs of wear across the globe.

Driving the news: The Open App Markets Act, which Apple and Google are fighting, is expected to win Senate Judiciary Committee approval Thursday.

  • Should it become law, Google and Apple would essentially have to give up full control of their app stores. New rules could require them both to allow app side-loading — installing apps from non-sanctioned marketplaces — and alternative payment processing systems.

Context: The EU, the U.K. and Japan are all investigating Apple's App store practices, and the Netherlands fined Apple €5 million for not making sufficient changes to App Store policy.

  • Legislation passed last year in South Korea required the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store to allow third-party payment systems in its apps.
  • Last week the Department of Justice and 35 state attorneys general submitted filings challenging the court's decision in Fortnite maker Epic's suit against Apple over its App Store practices. The judge ruled Apple hasn't violated U.S. antitrust law, but the new filings argue she interpreted the law wrong.

Details: The bipartisan Senate bill was originally introduced by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

  • A House counterpart was introduced last August.
  • For it to become law, it will need to make its way through a crowded agenda to a full Senate vote, and then any differences between House and Senate versions would have to be resolved.

What they're saying: Apple has long made its opposition to the bill clear, arguing that the company's tight hold on the App Store is what keeps iPhones safe, secure and private.

  • In a letter written to committee leaders Wednesday, obtained by Axios, Apple senior director of government affairs Tim Powderly said the bill in its current form "erects a nearly insurmountable obstacle for all but the most basic [privacy] safeguards" and that side-loading would open the door to malware.
  • Google, whose Android store is already much less restricted than Apple's App Store, has also argued its policies are meant to protect consumers.
  • "This bill could destroy many consumer benefits that current payment systems provide and distort competition by exempting gaming platforms, which amounts to Congress trying to artificially pick winners and losers in a highly competitive marketplace," Mark Isakowitz, Google vice president for government affairs and public policy, wrote in a letter to the committee Wednesday.

Meanwhile, companies have tried to get ahead of regulations by lowering app store fees for some developers and making other concessions, such as setting up a fund for small developers.

The other side: Left-leaning groups, competitors and some developers want to see the bill passed, arguing the two tech behemoths use "gatekeeper" power in their app stores and ultimately drive up consumer costs.

  • The Coalition for App Fairness, a group with members including Basecamp, Spotify, Match Group, Tile and Epic Games, argue the bill would bolster consumer choice and freedom and let companies communicate directly with customers.
  • "Mobile app marketplace gatekeepers use a vice-like group to control developers and impose terms and conditions that undermine competition," the group wrote in a letter to Senate Judiciary leaders last month.
  • Additionally, sources tell Axios that Microsoft is generally supportive of the bill and has been encouraging the committee's work on it.
  • Conservative and libertarian-leaning groups are split on the bill, with some praising it as a welcome check on Big Tech's power and others arguing it would weaken security and unfairly hurt U.S. companies.

What we're watching: The Senate Judiciary committee passed another antitrust bill, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, last month.

  • Many senators who voted to advance it said they had reservations about its current form and that it needed work before hitting the Senate floor.

Rebecca Falconer
Reports of civilian deaths in U.S. Special Forces raid in Syria

The scene in a building in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib on Thursday following a U.S. Special Operations forces raid. Photo: Aaref Watad/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Special Operations forces conducted a counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria on Thursday, the Pentagon said.

Details: A monitoring group and residents of the raided village, Atmeh, in the rebel-held Idlib province, near the border with Turkey, reported multiple deaths, including civilians. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a brief statement that the raid was "successful" and there "were no U.S. casualties."

Misbehaving media men finally prove they aren't invincible

Jeff Zucker. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

In the past few years, the leaders of CNN, CBS, Fox News and others have all been forced to resign in the wake of public scandals, pointing to how the news media struggles with its own accountability.

Why it matters: In almost all of those instances, staffers said they weren't surprised by the conduct, but that their seemingly invincible bosses were finally brought down for behaviors that were open secrets.

Facebook users drop, while metaverse runs up a tab

Recreated from Meta; Chart: Axios Visuals

Meta on Wednesday said the Facebook app lost roughly 1 million daily active users in the most recent quarter — its first ever drop.

Why it matters: The numbers reinforce the sense, inside and outside the company, that the Facebook social network is now a legacy product for Meta, where the focus has shifted to newer realms like messaging, Instagram video and the metaverse.

