1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

AOC joins Biden climate change task force

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will join the climate change policy task force for Joe Biden's campaign, reports CNN.

Why it matters: The Biden campaign is forming multiple such groups to help bridge the policy divide with progressive Bernie Sanders supporters in the Democratic Party. AOC is among the most high-profile and influential figures in the party's progressive wing.

  • Biden said last month that he's planning to add new elements to his climate policy, and has signaled that he'll prioritize the topic if elected.
  • AOC co-authored the sweeping Green New Deal resolution and subsequent climate proposals.
  • She's popular among activists who have attacked Biden's climate platform as too modest, even though it goes far beyond Obama-era policies.

Driving the news: AOC will be on the task force as Sanders' representative, a spokesperson told CNN.

  • "She made the decision with members of the Climate Justice community — and she will be fully accountable to them and the larger advocacy community during this process," a spokesperson said.
  • "She believes the movement will only be successful if we continue to apply pressure both inside and outside the system," they added.
  • Sunrise Movement co-founder Varshini Prakash and Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice founder Catherine Flowers will also sit on the task force as Sanders nominees.

Go deeper

College students would attend class in fall even without vaccine

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Nearly two thirds of college students say they would attend in-person classes if colleges reopen in the fall, even if there is no coronavirus vaccine or cure, according to a new College Reaction poll.

Why it matters: The findings suggest that even when faced with the prospect of packed-in lecture halls without a vaccine, most students want to get back to their classes and have an actual college experience, not a virtual one.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow53 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus likely forced 27 million off their health insurance

Jobs, and the health insurance tied to them, are evaporating. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Roughly 27 million people have likely have lost job-based health coverage since the coronavirus shocked the economy, according to new estimates from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Why it matters: Most of these people will be able sign up for other sources of coverage, but millions are still doomed to be uninsured in the midst of a pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Health

High-risk states are seeing fewer new coronavirus cases

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The first stages of reopening haven’t produced a surge in coronavirus cases in most states — at least, not yet.

Yes, but: The reopening process is still in its early stages, so a second wave of infections still remains distinctly possible.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Health