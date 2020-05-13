Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will join the climate change policy task force for Joe Biden's campaign, reports CNN.

Why it matters: The Biden campaign is forming multiple such groups to help bridge the policy divide with progressive Bernie Sanders supporters in the Democratic Party. AOC is among the most high-profile and influential figures in the party's progressive wing.

Biden said last month that he's planning to add new elements to his climate policy, and has signaled that he'll prioritize the topic if elected.

AOC co-authored the sweeping Green New Deal resolution and subsequent climate proposals.

She's popular among activists who have attacked Biden's climate platform as too modest, even though it goes far beyond Obama-era policies.

Driving the news: AOC will be on the task force as Sanders' representative, a spokesperson told CNN.