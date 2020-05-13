AOC joins Biden climate change task force
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will join the climate change policy task force for Joe Biden's campaign, reports CNN.
Why it matters: The Biden campaign is forming multiple such groups to help bridge the policy divide with progressive Bernie Sanders supporters in the Democratic Party. AOC is among the most high-profile and influential figures in the party's progressive wing.
- Biden said last month that he's planning to add new elements to his climate policy, and has signaled that he'll prioritize the topic if elected.
- AOC co-authored the sweeping Green New Deal resolution and subsequent climate proposals.
- She's popular among activists who have attacked Biden's climate platform as too modest, even though it goes far beyond Obama-era policies.
Driving the news: AOC will be on the task force as Sanders' representative, a spokesperson told CNN.
- "She made the decision with members of the Climate Justice community — and she will be fully accountable to them and the larger advocacy community during this process," a spokesperson said.
- "She believes the movement will only be successful if we continue to apply pressure both inside and outside the system," they added.
- Sunrise Movement co-founder Varshini Prakash and Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice founder Catherine Flowers will also sit on the task force as Sanders nominees.