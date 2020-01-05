Stories

In photos: Anti-war protests held across the U.S. and the world

Anti-war protesters march from the White House to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Anti-war protesters rallied across dozens of cities in the United States and the world Saturday against potential conflict with Iran and to condemn the U.S. killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

The big picture: Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, an antiwar coalition that helped organize the U.S. events, said on its website over 70 rallies took place in the U.S. Anti-war demonstrations were also held in countries including Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada, per the German news agency DPA.

The anti-war rally in New York City's Times Square. Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images
A rally in Seattle, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images
President Trump was the target of several banners at the protests, like this one in New York. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A rally in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Photo: Koen Van Weel/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
An anti-war rally at Downing Street in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Counter-protesters hold signs as peace advocates rally outside the American Consulate in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

