In photos: Anti-war protests held across the U.S. and the world

Anti-war protesters rallied across dozens of cities in the United States and the world Saturday against potential conflict with Iran and to condemn the U.S. killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

The big picture: Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, an antiwar coalition that helped organize the U.S. events, said on its website over 70 rallies took place in the U.S. Anti-war demonstrations were also held in countries including Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada, per the German news agency DPA.