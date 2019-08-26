Scaramucci on Trump's "America First" strategy: "It's Steve Bannon nonsense"

Former Trump aide-turned-critic Anthony Scaramucci told Axios' Dan Primack in the Pro Rata Podcast on Monday that President Trump's "America First" strategy could result in the U.S. losing the trade war with China.

The big picture: Scaramucci, who was a short-lived White House communications director, had always supported Trump's decision to take on the Chinese and use tariffs as a negotiation tool. What Trump has failed to do, he said, was get European allies on board. Scaramucci told Axios earlier this month that if Trump "doesn't reform his behavior, it will not just be me, but many others will be considering helping to find a replacement in 2020."