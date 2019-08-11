Anthony Scaramucci, who famously served as President Trump's communications director for 11 days, says Republicans may need to pick a different candidate in 2020.
Driving the news: In a phone interview on Sunday afternoon, Scaramucci compared Trump to a melting nuclear reactor and said he may support a Republican challenger to Trump.
- "We are now in the early episodes of 'Chernobyl' on HBO, where the reactor is melting down and the apparatchiks are trying to figure out whether to cover it up or start the clean-up process," Scaramucci said.
- "A couple more weeks like this and 'country over party' is going to require the Republicans to replace the top of the ticket in 2020."
Scaramucci, who has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republican candidates, including Trump's 2016 campaign, said that if Trump "doesn't reform his behavior, it will not just be me, but many others will be considering helping to find a replacement in 2020."
- "Right now, it's an unspeakable thing. But if he keeps it up, it will no longer be unspeakable. The minute they start speaking of it, it will circulate and be socialized. We can't afford a full nuclear contamination site post 2020."
The big picture: Scaramucci has said that Trump's attacks on congresswomen of color "divide the country." And yesterday the president attacked his former communications director in a couple of tweets.
- White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham had this short response to Scaramucci's comments about opposing Trump in 2020: "It sounds like his feelings are hurt."