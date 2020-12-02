Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Streaming measurement company Antenna raises $4.2 million seed round

Jonathan Carson & Rameez Tase, Co-founders of ANTENNA

Antenna, a new streaming measurement company, has raised a $4.2 million seed round from Raine Ventures, the venture arm of The Raine Group, which has invested in high-profile media and tech companies like Soundcloud and Foursquare.

Why it matters: The transition to digital streaming and mobile phones has created an opportunity for new entrants to disrupt the media measurement industry.

Details: Raine is being joined by a group of angel investors, including other media industry startup founders and thought leaders.

  • The money will be used to launch online client tools and to expand its measurement coverage into consumer subscription verticals outside of entertainment streaming, such as gaming, audio and health and wellness.

Between the lines: Antenna, which launched in February, entered the space ahead of the biggest streaming boom in recent history, driven by the pandemic.

  • The company has risen to quick prominence among media insiders, who use Antenna's data to help measure user purchase behavior and key subscription metrics across the subscription media landscape.
  • Most notably, the company measures churn, or how often people cancel their subscription services.
  • The company was co-founded by veteran digital media and measurement executive Jonathan Carson and former Axios and Mic head of audience and analytics Rameez Tase.

The big picture: Amid the pandemic, with so much more traditional media businesses pivoting to digital, a lot more money has been flowing into media measurement companies.

  • DoubleVerify, an ad fraud measurement company, raised $350 million last month.
  • SimilarWeb, an Israeli-based internet measurement company, raised $120 million last month, bringing its total funding to-date to $240 million.

Editor's note: Rameez Tase is a former Axios executive.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 1, 2020 - Economy & Business

Netflix's staying power

Reproduced from ANTENNA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Netflix has managed to keep its dominant position as one of the least-canceled subscription services in America, according to data from ANTENNA, which tracks purchase behavior and key metrics across subscription media services. The one exception was in September, when it faced brief backlash around a French film called "Cuties."

Driving the news: Data shows that other streamers, like Disney+ and HBO Max, are able to drive sign-ups and buzz with new hits, but the question is whether they can retain users long-term.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 1, 2020 - Economy & Business

Chernin Group invests $30 million in subscription media company Surfline

Surfline

TCG, a venture affiliate of The Chernin Group that invests in media, entertainment and tech businesses, is investing $30 million in Surfline, a media company that focuses on surfing coverage and live wave and weather forecasts for surfers, executives tell Axios.

The big picture: For Chernin, the investment follows a similar pattern of investing in niche content businesses that don't rely on advertising.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Making sense of the $28 billion Salesforce-Slack deal

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As with most big deals in tech, the key question to ask about Salesforce's $28 billion purchase of Slack isn't whether the price is too high or low, but whether the combination makes sense.

Between the lines: Big Tech companies have plenty of their own cash and can easily borrow more, but only a finite amount of time to innovate before rivals capture their turf.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow