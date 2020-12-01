Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Netflix's staying power

Reproduced from ANTENNA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Netflix has managed to keep its dominant position as one of the least-canceled subscription services in America, according to data from ANTENNA, which tracks purchase behavior and key metrics across subscription media services. The one exception was in September, when it faced brief backlash around a French film called "Cuties."

Driving the news: Data shows that other streamers, like Disney+ and HBO Max, are able to drive sign-ups and buzz with new hits, but the question is whether they can retain users long-term.

  • Nielsen debuted its weekly top 10 streaming report for the week of Oct 26, 2020 to Nov 1, 2020 on Monday. 9 of the top 10 shows belonged to Netflix. Disney+'s "The Mandalorian," took the number 3 spot.
  • Data from Parrot Analytics, which measures streaming demand, found that demand from HBO's new hit show "The Undoing" and Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys" is surging.

The big picture: Netflix's goal isn't to compete with other streaming services as much as it is to compete with traditional TV.

  • The company has long invested in growing its content library and machine learning capabilities so that it can push almost any type of content to any type of user.
  • As the only standalone streaming entertainment company, its' strategy differs from most of its competitors that largely use streaming to drive other products, like cell phones or cable subscriptions.

Orion RummlerAlayna Treene
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan group of senators unveil $908 billion COVID stimulus proposal

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) in the Capitol in 2018. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

A bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion coronavirus stimulus package, in one of the few concrete steps toward COVID relief made by Congress in several months.

Why it matters: Recent data shows that the economic recovery is floundering as coronavirus cases surge and hospitals threaten to be overwhelmed heading into what is likely to be a grim winter.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
53 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inside Patch's new local newsletter platform

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Patch, the hyperlocal (and profitable) local digital news company, has built a new software platform called "Patch Labs" that lets local news reporters publish their own newsletters and websites, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: It follows a growing trend of journalists going solo via newsletters at the national level.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Politico stars plot new Playbook

Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Three of Politico’s biggest reporting stars plan to launch a competitor to the company’s Politico Playbook franchise, sources tell me. 

Why it matters:  Jake Sherman, Anna Palmer and John Bresnahan will launch a daily newsletter in 2021 as a stand-alone company, the sources say. In effect, they will be competing against the Playbook franchise they helped create and grow. 

