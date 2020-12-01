Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Netflix has managed to keep its dominant position as one of the least-canceled subscription services in America, according to data from ANTENNA, which tracks purchase behavior and key metrics across subscription media services. The one exception was in September, when it faced brief backlash around a French film called "Cuties."
Driving the news: Data shows that other streamers, like Disney+ and HBO Max, are able to drive sign-ups and buzz with new hits, but the question is whether they can retain users long-term.
- Nielsen debuted its weekly top 10 streaming report for the week of Oct 26, 2020 to Nov 1, 2020 on Monday. 9 of the top 10 shows belonged to Netflix. Disney+'s "The Mandalorian," took the number 3 spot.
- Data from Parrot Analytics, which measures streaming demand, found that demand from HBO's new hit show "The Undoing" and Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys" is surging.
The big picture: Netflix's goal isn't to compete with other streaming services as much as it is to compete with traditional TV.
- The company has long invested in growing its content library and machine learning capabilities so that it can push almost any type of content to any type of user.
- As the only standalone streaming entertainment company, its' strategy differs from most of its competitors that largely use streaming to drive other products, like cell phones or cable subscriptions.