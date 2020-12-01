Netflix has managed to keep its dominant position as one of the least-canceled subscription services in America, according to data from ANTENNA, which tracks purchase behavior and key metrics across subscription media services. The one exception was in September, when it faced brief backlash around a French film called "Cuties."

Driving the news: Data shows that other streamers, like Disney+ and HBO Max, are able to drive sign-ups and buzz with new hits, but the question is whether they can retain users long-term.

Nielsen debuted its weekly top 10 streaming report for the week of Oct 26, 2020 to Nov 1, 2020 on Monday. 9 of the top 10 shows belonged to Netflix. Disney+'s "The Mandalorian," took the number 3 spot.

Data from Parrot Analytics, which measures streaming demand, found that demand from HBO's new hit show "The Undoing" and Amazon Prime Video's "The Boys" is surging.

The big picture: Netflix's goal isn't to compete with other streaming services as much as it is to compete with traditional TV.