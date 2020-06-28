Updated 35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tweets "wanted" images as 4 charged over bid to topple Andrew Jackson statue

Protesters attempt to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square outside the White House on June 22. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Four men have been charged with destruction of federal property for allegedly trying to tear down the Andrew Jackson statue outside the White House this week, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Saturday night.

Driving the news: The announcement came hours after President Trump retweeted images of 15 people the U.S. Park Police said they were seeking to identify "a group of individuals" who "vandalized the Andrew Jackson statue" last Monday.

  • President Trump signed an executive order on Friday to denounce protesters who vandalized Civil War and World War II monuments, although most statues that have been torn down in recent weeks have been symbols of the Confederacy, Axios' Orion Rummler notes.

Zoom in: Lee Michael Cantrell, 47, of Virginia; Connor Matthew Judd, 20, of Washington, D.C.; Ryan Lane, 37, of Maryland; and Graham Lloyd, 37, of Maine, were charged by criminal complaint on Friday, according to the DOJ statement.

  • Per DOJ spokesperson Kerri Kupec, the complaint, unsealed, on Saturday alleges that the four men "along with other unidentified individuals, damaged and attempted to tear down the statue."

What they're saying: Acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin said in a statement, "This Office remains steadfast in its commitment to protect the sacred First Amendment right of individuals to peacefully protest, but these charges should serve as a warning to those who choose to desecrate the statues and monuments that adorn our nation’s capital:  your violent behavior and criminal conduct will not be tolerated."

  • James Dawson, the special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office's Criminal Division, said in a statement, "The FBI respects the peaceful exercise of First Amendment rights, but we will not allow opportunists to hijack peaceful protests to incite violence and destruction of property.
"We will continue to work with our partners to enforce federal laws prohibiting damage to government facilities and property."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Orion Rummler
Jun 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump denounces protesters tearing down statues, as Confederate monuments are targeted

President Trump signed an executive order on Friday to denounce protesters that have vandalized Civil War and World War II monuments, although most statues that have been torn down in recent weeks have been symbols of the Confederacy.

The big picture: Black Lives Matter protests against police violence and racism have exacerbated a long-standing debate about the place for and relevancy of Confederate-era monuments and iconography.

Updated 13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 p.m. ET: 9,955,495 — Total deaths: 498,178 — Total recoveries — 5,032,146Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 ET: 2,508,705 — Total deaths: 125,511 — Total recoveries: 679,308 — Total tested: 30,405,644Map.
  3. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress.
  4. Public health: Florida mayor urges people to forgo house parties Coronavirus shrinks planned family sizesWhy contact tracing is failing.
  5. States: Pence campaign trips to Arizona and Florida delayedTexas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  6. Business: Social distancing spices up demand for meal kitsSummer's hottest blockbusters delayed.
  7. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
  8. 1 🧻 thing: Pandemic worsens environmental damage from toilet paper.
Jacob Knutson
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Millions are donated to bail out arrested George Floyd protesters

A young Black man is under arrest as protesters clash with police near Philadelphia's City Hall on May 30, 2020. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Donors contributed millions of dollars to city bail funds during nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Why it matters: The funds are independent organizations that help arrested people bail out of jail and advocate for ending cash bail in courts around the United States.

