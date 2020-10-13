2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Andrew Cuomo book: Meadows threat over hydroxychloroquine

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo writes in "American Crisis," out Tuesday, that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows implied a threat about federal funding for hospitals in New York state, after he demanded results from tests on hydroxychloroquine.

Why it matters: President Trump was touting hydroxychloroquine in late March, and Cuomo's allegation — which the White House has not responded to — suggests a scramble for data that might bolster the president's case.

Cuomo writes that this is what happened when he picked up the phone:

Meadows said that they wanted the results from the tests on hydroxychloroquine. I told him, as I told the president, that the tests were being done by the hospitals and when they were complete they would be sent to the FDA. I didn’t know how long they took, but no one had any interest in causing undue delay.
Meadows then communicated to me that the federal government was about to send out funding for hospitals and strongly implied that if the tests weren’t completed, New York wouldn’t receive any funding.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The winners of the stay-at-home economy

The coronavirus pandemic has created a stay-at-home economy worth trillions.

The big picture: While the pandemic is killing scores of businesses that depend on office workers, it's also making way for startups and titans alike to conquer a new industry — powering our remote lives.

China and Russia elected to UN Human Rights Council

Several of the 15 countries elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday have themselves been condemned for serious human rights abuses, including China, Cuba, Pakistan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

The big picture: The intergovernmental body of 47 countries is responsible for "the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe." The Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the Human Rights Council in 2018, citing alleged bias against Israel and a pattern of allowing corrupt and repressive regimes to serve in its ranks.

AMC says it's running out of cash

AMC, the largest movie exhibitor in North America, said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that given its current cash burn-rate, its existing resources may run out by year's end.

Why it matters: The theater chain warned investors in July that it may not survive the pandemic. The company reopened most of its theaters in August, but with studios delaying major blockbusters, attendance has been abysmal.

