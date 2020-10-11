2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inside Andrew Cuomo's must-see COVID briefings

Photo: Courtesy of the office of the governor

In the following passage from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new book, "American Crisis"— out Tuesday — he details his morning routine ahead of those daily 11:30am pandemic briefings that became must-see TV for so many Americans:

"A lot happened before the 11:30 briefings every morning. The numbers came in around 3:00 a.m. Melissa [DeRosa, Secretary to Cuomo] would get on the phone with Gareth [Rhodes] and Dr. Jim Malatras between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. to talk about them and what needed to be included in that day’s presentation. ...
Melissa would text me the numbers so that I could look at them as soon as I woke up at 5:00. When I got to the office between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., there was a stack of paper — testing numbers, hospitalizations, hot spots. I would pepper the team with questions and then write the whole presentation by hand myself.
It was important to me that everything I conveyed at the briefings was logically organized and in my own words. And I’d draw the visuals for each of the twenty or thirty slides for that day. As time went on, the team wanted to use more modern visuals on the PowerPoint, with different colors and fonts. They thought ours looked straight out of the 1960s. But I didn’t want to make it look slick. I wasn’t trying to sell anything."

Read the full excerpt.

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneSam Baker
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

What to expect at this week's Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Pool/Getty Images     

Democrats are heading into this week's confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett with one overarching goal: protect Joe Biden's election.

Why it matters: They have little chance of stopping Barrett's confirmation unless more Republican senators test positive for the coronavirus or there's a truly unexpected disclosure, which sources from both parties say is unlikely.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci says Trump campaign ad took his comments out of context — Kudlow says Trump may offer larger stimulus than Democrats' proposal — Eric Trump says his father "got hit hard" by the coronavirus
  2. Health: Regeneron CEO: Trump's success with antibody cocktail is not evidence of cure — U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus cases — Ex-FDA chief: Trump "definitely missed the window" to mass produce antibody drug.
  3. Media: Twitter flags misleading Trump tweet claiming he's "immune" from COVID-19 — ABC host says White House blocked Fauci from appearing on show
  4. Sports: Test rugby resumes with New Zealand-Australia game in front of thousands of fans.
  5. Science: A bat signal for pandemics.
  6. World: India becomes second country after U.S. to surpass 7 million cases.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave LawlerAlayna Treene
2 hours ago - World

Trump wants nuclear accord with Putin by election

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

President Trump is looking to Vladimir Putin to close the deal on a pre-election nuclear agreement, a timetable that's an October surprise even for senior Republicans and some in the White House.

The big picture: Trump and Putin have discussed arms control in a string of phone calls over the last six months, and they've dispatched envoys to negotiate in Vienna. But talks appeared stalled until just a few days ago.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow