9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Buzz grows around Cuomo as Biden's attorney general pick

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Democrats are so convinced that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could be considered for Joe Biden's attorney general that aides at the National Governors Association, which Cuomo chairs, are looking into contingencies for replacing him, two sources familiar with the situation tell Axios.

What we're hearing: Some Democratic donors in Cuomo's orbit tell Axios that the governor is being pushed for the job and that Biden would consider him, based on their long friendship.

Why it matters: The AG would be among the most politically sensitive — and high-profile — jobs in a Biden administration.

  • The Justice Department will face pressure to investigate Trump-era officials — and perhaps Trump himself — for wrongdoing in office.
  • Biden's AG also would manage the federal response to police violence, social unrest and systemic racism, and the AG could seek to use federal powers to blunt state abortion restrictions.

What they're saying: Cuomo's team denies that the governor has any interest in serving in a potential Biden Cabinet.

  • "100% he's made zero outreach, has had zero conversations about this and has made his desire to stay in New York clear as day and be governor as long as people want him," Cuomo's senior adviser Richard Azzopardi tells Axios.

Between the lines: Biden is clearly fond of Cuomo, but he's also committed — and under pressure — to name a racially and gender-diverse Cabinet, including the marquee posts.

  • Names like former acting AG Sally Yates and Stacey Abrams are also likely on a list of AG candidates.

The big picture: Cuomo, who previously served as New York's AG, has a long history with Biden.

  • Through his late father Mario, Cuomo's known Biden since the 1980s. The two grew closer during the Hurricane Sandy reconstruction efforts and Cuomo's time serving in Bill Clinton's Cabinet as secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
  • People who know their relationship say Biden sees parts of himself in the 62-year-old.
  • "When one of them needs something, it’s automatic,” says a person familiar with their relationship. “It’s not a calculation.”

Go deeper

Dave LawlerAlayna Treene
6 mins ago - World

Trump wants nuclear accord with Putin by election

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

President Trump is looking to Vladimir Putin to close the deal on a pre-election nuclear agreement, a timetable that's an October surprise even for senior Republicans and some in the White House

The big picture: Trump and Putin have discussed arms control in a string of phone calls over the last six months, and they've dispatched envoys to negotiate in Vienna. But talks appeared stalled until just a few days ago.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump wants to hit campaign trail every day through election

President Trump addresses hundreds of supporters on the White House South Lawn on Saturday, eight days after he was hospitalized for COVID-19. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump has asked his campaign to put him on the road every single day from now until Nov. 3.

Behind the scenes: His team is in the process of scheduling events to make that happen, two sources familiar with the discussions tell Axios. But not everyone thinks this is a good idea. One adviser said, “He’s going to kill himself.”

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci says Trump campaign ad took his comments out of context — Kudlow says Trump may offer larger stimulus than Democrats' proposal — Eric Trump says his father "got hit hard" by the coronavirus
  2. Health: Regeneron CEO: Trump's success with antibody cocktail is not evidence of cure — U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus cases — Ex-FDA chief: Trump "definitely missed the window" to mass produce antibody drug.
  3. Media: Twitter flags misleading Trump tweet claiming he's "immune" from COVID-19 — ABC host says White House blocked Fauci from appearing on show
  4. Sports: Test rugby resumes with New Zealand-Australia game in front of thousands of fans.
  5. Science: A bat signal for pandemics.
  6. World: India becomes second country after U.S. to surpass 7 million cases.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow