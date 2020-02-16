Klobuchar says she has raised $12 million since New Hampshire debate

Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that her campaign has raised $12 million online in the nine days since the New Hampshire debate.

Why it matters: That's more than the Minnesota senator raised in the 4th quarter of 2019, which had been her strongest quarter yet. It follows a surprise third place finish in the New Hampshire primary, where she trounced both Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren — once believed to be Democratic frontrunners.

The big picture: Klobuchar performed well in the first two primary states, but she's facing an uphill battle in Nevada, South Carolina and beyond without strong support from people of color. Klobuchar told NBC's "Meet the Press" that she believes her campaign can scale up for the next stage of the Democratic primary.

"That's the first time in a campaign like this that you've seen a surge from people just seeing a debate and deciding, you know what, I like this person and I think she's going to have my back. And I think she can lead this ticket to victory, which is the number one concern of Democrats."