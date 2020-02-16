28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Klobuchar says she has raised $12 million since New Hampshire debate

Axios

Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that her campaign has raised $12 million online in the nine days since the New Hampshire debate.

Why it matters: That's more than the Minnesota senator raised in the 4th quarter of 2019, which had been her strongest quarter yet. It follows a surprise third place finish in the New Hampshire primary, where she trounced both Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren — once believed to be Democratic frontrunners.

The big picture: Klobuchar performed well in the first two primary states, but she's facing an uphill battle in Nevada, South Carolina and beyond without strong support from people of color. Klobuchar told NBC's "Meet the Press" that she believes her campaign can scale up for the next stage of the Democratic primary.

"That's the first time in a campaign like this that you've seen a surge from people just seeing a debate and deciding, you know what, I like this person and I think she's going to have my back. And I think she can lead this ticket to victory, which is the number one concern of Democrats."

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson

Klobuchar's campaign says it raised $2.5M in 4 hours after New Hampshire polls closed

Photo: Preston Ehrler/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Amy Klobuchar's campaign on Tuesday said it raised $2.5 million in four hours after New Hampshire polls closed and the Minnesota senator cemented her third-place finish.

Why it matters: The donations demonstrate how momentum from Friday's strong debate performance led into a strong electoral performance to boost her campaign.

Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ursula Perano

Amy Klobuchar: Bernie Sanders shouldn't "be leading the ticket"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on "Meet the Press" Sunday that she will support the Democratic nominee but that Sen. Bernie Sanders should not be "leading the ticket."

What they're saying: "I think Senator Sanders' idea of kicking 149 million Americans off their current health insurance in four years is wrong. That's why I don't think he should be leading the ticket. I think I should be leading the ticket because my ideas are much more in sync with bold ways of getting things done," Klobuchar argued.

Go deeperArrowJan 26, 2020
Ursula Perano

Biden and Warren disappoint in New Hampshire primary

Photos: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to finish in fifth place in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, AP projects, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren in fourth.

Why it matters: The 2020 race has long been a four-way fight that includes Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg. But Sen. Amy Klobuchar has been inching upward.

Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy