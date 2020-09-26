Amy Coney Barrett: "Should I be confirmed, I will be mindful of who came before me"

In speaking after President Trump announced her as the Supreme Court nominee to replaced Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett said on Saturday she will be "mindful" of those who came before her on the court if confirmed.

What she's saying: Barrett touched on Ginsburg's legacy, as well as her own judicial philosophy and family values. "I love the United States and I love the United States Constitution," she said. "I'm truly humbled at the prospect of serving on the Supreme Court."

Ginsburg's legacy

Barrett praised Ginsburg, saying the late liberal justice "began her career at a time when women were not welcome in the legal profession. But she not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them."



"The flag of the United States is still flying at half staff in memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to mark the end of a great American life," Barrett said.



It should be noted, however, the pair's philosophies could not be more different.



If confirmed, Barrett would give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the court. At 48, the steadfast social conservative could push the court further to the right for decades to come.



Just days before her death, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," according to NPR.

Judicial philosophy

Barrett said she shares the same principles as the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, for whom she once clerked. "His judicial philosophy is mine too, a justice must apply the law as written. Judges are not policymakers, and they must be resolute in setting aside any policy views they might hold."

Family values

Trump and Barrett heavily emphasized the mother of seven's qualifications and strong family values, both of which will be key themes during her confirmation fight. Trump also noted that if confirm, Barrett would be the first mother of school-age children to serve on Supreme Court.



If confirmed, Barrett said, "I would not assume that role for the sake of those in my own circle" but for all Americans. "I will meet the challenge with both humility and courage."

Road ahead

"I have no illusions that the road ahead of me will be had easy for the short term or long haul. I never imagined that I would find myself this position. But I assure you that I will meet the challenge with both humility and courage."



"Members of the United States Senate, I look forward to working with you during the confirmation process. And I will do my very best to demonstrate that I am worthy of your support."

What's next: Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for Barrett are tentatively scheduled to begin Oct. 12, two Senate sources familiar with the plans told Axios.

In a schedule that is subject to change:

Opening statements are expected to begin Oct. 12.



The first round of questions will follow on Oct. 13.



A second round of questions and a closed session are tentatively set for Oct. 14.



Outside witnesses will present on Oct. 15.

