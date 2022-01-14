Sign up for our daily briefing

America's vaccination drive runs out of gas

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The U.S. is likely reaching the end of the road on new vaccinations, after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for large employers.

Why it matters: Cash prizes and other incentives barely moved the needle on vaccinations. So the government turned from carrots to sticks — but now it has lost its biggest stick.

  • "It is now highly unlikely that the U.S. will hit the ~85-90% of Americans vaccinated to get to the other side of the pandemic," tweeted Celine Gounder, an infectious disease expert and former Biden administration advisory board member.

By the numbers: 63% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated and about 38% of them have gotten boosted.

State of play: Employers in most of the country are still free to impose their own mandates, if they want to, but there's not much reason to expect that to produce any major increase in vaccinations.

  • Only a few large companies, such as United Airlines, have required vaccines. Most employers haven't enacted a mandate, and labor shortages could make them even less likely to do so now.
  • Plus, 13 states prohibit employers from enacting vaccine mandates, according to data from KFF.

Between the lines: Early on in the pandemic, many companies tried to entice employees to get shots using cash incentives or paid days off, but found limited success.

  • "Mandates appear to be the only way to get to that high a vaccination level, you cannot do it with education or nudges," Jeff Levin-Scherz, a population health leader at Willis Towers Watson, told Axios.

Yes, but: The Supreme Court allowed the federal vaccine mandates for health care facilities to take effect.

What to watch: The court left the door open for narrower regulations, targeted to specific types of workplaces.

  • "Likely candidates for regulation include workplaces where social distancing is difficult, such as manufacturing lines, or where mask-wearing is impossible, such as restaurants," Aaron Goldstein, a partner in the firm of Dorsey & Whitney, said in an email.

Oriana Gonzalez
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers

Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers, but it will allow a similar mandate to continue for workers at federally funded health care facilities.

Driving the news: The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency measure went into effect on Monday. It said that employers with more than 100 workers must require their workers to either get vaccinated or tested every week.

Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: America rethinks its endgame for COVID — Deaths are climbing as cases skyrocket — Preliminary data shows COVID was leading cause of death for cops in 2021.
  2. Vaccines: Puerto Rico expands booster shot requirements — Supreme Court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers — CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine.
  3. Politics: Focus group says Biden weak on COVID response, strong on democracy — Biden deploying military medical staff to help overwhelmed hospitals — Army disciplines nearly 3,000 soldiers for refusing vaccine.
  4. Economy: Nurses across the U.S. strike against COVID working conditions — CDC COVID guidance for cruise ships to be optional starting Saturday — The cost of testing.
  5. States: West Virginia governor feeling "extremely unwell" after positive test — Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate.
  6. World: Teachers in France stage mass walkout over COVID protocols.
  7. Variant tracker
Oriana Gonzalez
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden deploying military medical staff to help overwhelmed hospitals

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Thursday announced a "surge" deployment of military medical personnel to support hospitals currently dealing with a spike of COVID-19 cases largely driven by the Omicron variant.

Driving the news: Omicron's surge in cases has led to a "high number of total hospitalizations," and hospitals are having to treat "more and more patients in the midst of staffing challenges and faced with a highly transmissible virus that does not spare our health care workers," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

