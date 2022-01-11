Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2022-01-11

United Airlines: Employee deaths dropped to zero after vaccine mandate

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: Daniel Karmann/picture alliance via Getty Images

Since United Airlines' COVID-19 vaccine mandate went into effect last summer, no employee has died, CEO Scott Kirby said in a letter to employees.

Driving the news: Kirby said that prior to the vaccine mandate, the company was losing more than one employee per week to the coronavirus, but "we’ve now gone eight straight weeks with zero COVID-related deaths among our vaccinated employees."

  • He said in the letter that there are approximately 3,000 employees who have tested positive for the virus but added that no vaccinated employee is hospitalized.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Joann Muller: Kirby got out in front of corporate America with his controversial vaccine mandate and defended the decision by saying he was tired of seeing employees die. With this letter, he seems to be vindicated.

State of play: Thousands of flights were canceled during the holidays due to the Omicron surge.

  • Kirby said in his letter that "[w]hile we go to great lengths to avoid cancelling flights," United has "been able to get a high percentage of our customers on other flights and close to their original arrival time."

What he's saying: "Since our vaccine policy went into effect, the hospitalization rate among our employees has been 100x lower than the general population in the U.S.," Kirby said.

  • "[B]ased on United’s prior experience and the nationwide data related to COVID fatalities among the unvaccinated, that means there are approximately 8-10 United employees who are alive today because of our vaccine requirement."

Flashback: Kirby told Axios in August that he was tired of seeing his employees die from the virus: "For me, the fact that people are 300 times more likely to die if they’re unvaccinated is all I need to know ... It's about saving lives."

Rebecca Falconer
Jan 10, 2022 - Health

Arkansas governor: Big businesses shouldn't comply with vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a COVID-19 vaccine promotion event in Mountain Home, Ark., in July last year. Photo: Liz Sanders/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said large businesses should not comply with the Biden administration's "oppressive" mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations or testing that's due to take effect Monday.

What he's saying: The Republican governor told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday the requirement "needs to be struck down" and urged Arkansas businesses with 100 or more employees affected by it to wait for the Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jan 10, 2022 - Sports

Novak Djokovic wins Australian visa appeal

Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic's Australian visa cancellation was overturned Monday by a judge on the country's federal circuit court, who ordered the Serbian tennis star's release from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the ruling.

Why it matters: It enables the men's tennis world No. 1 to possibly stay in the country and defend his Australian Open title, after border officials last week canceled his visa over his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
16 hours ago - Economy & Business

Employers left scrambling as workers call in sick

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Millions of Americans are calling in sick or isolating, leaving employers scrambling and forcing low-income workers to go without pay or risk going into work.

Why it matters: The latest pandemic health crisis is undermining employers, draining the bottom line and risking reduced output.

