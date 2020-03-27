1 hour ago - Health

The next coronavirus hotspots

Caitlin OwensAndrew Witherspoon
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, Census Bureau; Note: The metros used are OMB's Combined Statistical Areas, which include surrounding communities; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A second wave of cities, including Boston, Detroit, New Orleans and Philadelphia, are seeing increases in confirmed coronavirus cases, and could become epicenters for the outbreak if they're not able to bring those cases under control soon.

Why it matters: Whether these cities can prevent their outbreaks from spiraling out of control will be a major test for the U.S.' ability to contain the virus.

New Orleans in particular is nearing a crisis, with hospitals already becoming overwhelmed and supplies of medical safety gear running low, per the NYT.

  • Orleans Parish has experienced the highest number of deaths per capita of any county in the U.S.

What we're watching: Other cities may have even higher numbers of cases, but just haven't tested enough people to know it.

Between the lines: The U.S. has finite medical resources, including personnel as well as medical supplies like ventilators. The more hotspots we have at one time, the higher the demand for these resources.

The bottom line: State or city borders will not contain the virus. It moved from a market in Wuhan, China to all 5o U.S. states within three months.

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

U.S. coronavirus cases outpace the globe

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The United States on Thursday reported the most coronavirus cases in the world for the first time, exceeding China and Italy with more than 83,000 infections and over 1,200 deaths, per data from Johns Hopkins.

The big picture: With New York as an outlier, states like Louisiana and Michigan are beginning to see increases of a couple thousand cases each fester in their cities. Louisiana is experiencing the fastest rate of coronavirus infections, with more than 2,300 cases total including a burst of more than 800 in New Orleans in 24 hours.

Rebecca Falconer

No new coronavirus cases in Wuhan, China, where global pandemic began

Medical staff cheer before going into an ICU ward for coronavirus patients at the Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on Monday. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

There were no new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Hubei province, China, including the city of Wuhan, where COVID-19 was first discovered, per a post on the local health department's website Wednesday.

Why it matters: Chinese authorities introduced unprecedented measures in January in an effort to contain the virus, including suspending all travel in and out of all cities in Hubei province and preventing the province's 59 million people from leaving home.

Jacob Knutson

Ex-FDA chief: "Wuhan-style outbreak" in NYC would overwhelm the system

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that if the coronavirus outbreak in New York City reaches the level it did in Wuhan, China, it would "overwhelm" the health care system.

Why it matters: New York State currently has the most reported coronavirus cases in the country. Gottlieb said he is concerned that the U.S. could have many "Wuhan-style" outbreaks because Americans are "more mobile," making it more difficult to confine the virus to one metropolitan area like China was able to.

