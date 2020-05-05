5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Americans' worries about leaving their homes are fading

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey, margin of error of ±3.2 percentage points; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Americans say they are getting less worried about leaving their homes and taking part in large group activities, according to the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: As states start to relax shelter-in-place orders and allow more businesses to open, there is increasing public appetite for the kind of activities that could help spur the economy toward recovery, the Axios-Ipsos results show.

  • Yes, but: Pollsters caution the responses may be more a reflection of cabin fever than confidence.

By the numbers: In week 8 of the poll, which took place May 1-May 4, just 36% said they viewed attending a gathering of friends and family outside the house as a large risk, down significantly from 53% just three weeks ago.

  • The number of people who said they saw a large risk in attending a concert or event or traveling on an airplane or other form of mass transit has also declined notably in recent weeks.

Details: Only 33% of respondents said they perceived returning to their "normal pre-coronavirus" routine as a large risk to their health or well-being.

  • That was the lowest reading to date and well below the 38% of respondents who saw it as a large risk just two weeks ago.

The intrigue: There was a clear split along political lines, as Democrats were twice as likely as Republicans to see gatherings as risky.

  • Black and Hispanic respondents also were much more likely to perceive a high risk of engaging in these activities.
  • Infection rates have been shown to be five times higher in majority-minority ZIP codes than in ZIP codes with less than 10% nonwhite population, and Northeastern states with Democratic governors have seen far more infections and deaths than states with Republican governors.

Between the lines: The decline in worry has moved largely in concert with an increase in respondents' ability to find items like toilet paper, soap and hand sanitizer, which were in short supply early in the pandemic.

Driving the news: At least 12 countries loosened quarantine restrictions on Monday — as did several U.S. states, including California, which will allow some retailers to reopen as it scales up its tracing program.

What it means: "There is a clear lessening of anxiety or perception of risk among many Americans in the last few weeks compared to early April," Chris Jackson, public polling lead at Ipsos, tells Axios.

  • "With fewer people reporting shortages or the inability to find essential items, there is a sense that things are on the upswing."
  • "It remains to be seen if this is the start of the recovery or a momentary blip before more challenges."

Methodology: This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted May 1-4 by Ipsos' KnowledgePanel®. This poll is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 1,012 general population adults age 18 or older.

  • The margin of sampling error is ±3.2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults.

Go deeper

Coronavirus crisis expected to drag neighborhoods deeper into poverty

A mother and son walk through a neighborhood in Stockton, Calif. Photo by Nick Otto/AFP via Getty Images

The number of high-poverty neighborhoods in the U.S. has increased at an alarming rate over the past 38 years, according to a new report out Tuesday from the Economic Innovation Group.

Why it matters: The analysis found that more and more neighborhoods that fall into poverty end up staying there. Stagnant wage growth in these places has made it very difficult for them to improve their fortunes even in good times — and that was before the severe economic crisis brought on by coronavirus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Economy & Business

USWNT vows to challenge legal setback in equal pay fight

Photo: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The USWNT's claim that they had long been underpaid was rejected by a federal judge on Friday, after the players accused the U.S. Soccer Federation of "institutionalized gender discrimination" last year.

Driving the news: In a written decision, Judge R. Gary Klausner said the women hadn't provided enough evidence of pay discrimination to take the issue to the scheduled June 16 trial.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Sports

Doug Sosnik sees "the coronavirus election" tilting against Trump

America was going through the final stages of a political realignment even before the virus hit. Now, our biggest national crisis since World War II has set off a tectonic shift, transforming the country in ways we couldn't have imagined.

That's the big idea of a new political frame by Doug Sosnik, a former White House political director for President Clinton whose periodic "big thinks" are eagerly awaited by political insiders and activists alike.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow3 hours ago - Politics & Policy