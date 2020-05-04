2 hours ago - Health

Reopening is a risk for Republican governors

Drew Altman, Kaiser Family Foundation
Reproduced from Kaiser Family Foundation; Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

Republican governors run a big risk — both to public health and their own political fortunes — if they open up their economies too soon, without adequate safeguards.

The big picture: The hardest-hit areas so far have mostly been in states with Democratic governors. But the number of coronavirus cases is now increasing more quickly in states with Republican governors.

By the numbers: Coronavirus cases and deaths are both higher in Democratic states than in Republican ones, even after adjusting for population. 

  • However, over the last two weeks, reported infections have increased 91% in red states versus 63% in blue states. 
  • We see the same pattern for COVID-19 deaths: 170% growth in red states vs. 104% in blue states.

Driving the news: Texas has begun easing its lockdown measures, and other red states are also moving quickly. Florida has reopened some beaches, and some southern states in particular never locked down as tightly as the Northeast and West coast.

  • Yes. but: Every governor wants to open up when they can to get the economy going, and there are some Democratic governors who are also taking steps to ease distancing measures.

Between the lines: The core of the Republican base in white, rural areas is at risk. 

  • 20% of people living in non-metro areas are older than 65, compared with 15% in metro areas.
  • And rural residents under 65 are more likely to have pre-existing health conditions (26%), compared to their urban counterparts (20%).

The bottom line: Polls show that Republicans are far more likely than Democrats to think that the worst is behind us when it comes to COVID-19. 

  • That may be partly because they, and the Republican governors, think this is largely someone else’s problem. It isn’t.

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Italy on Sunday announced its lowest daily death toll since March 10, when the government extended lockdown restrictions from northern Italy to the entire country.

By the numbers: Coronavirus has infected over 3.4 million people and killed over 245,000 worldwide as of Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 213,000).

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 17 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Sunday that despite widespread mitigation efforts, the coronavirus has exhibited "persistent spread" that could mean a "new normal" of 30,000 new cases and over 1,000 deaths a day through the summer.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed over 66,000 Americans and infected over 1.1 million others in less than three months since the first known death in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 17 hours ago - Health
David Nather

The front-line coronavirus leaders

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

When the history of the coronavirus pandemic is written, it will be remembered as a time when the strongest leadership had to come from the ground up, given the many failures at the national level.

  • These are the governors, mayors and other local government officials who have gotten the best reviews for their actions in this crisis — for taking swift action and heading off the worst outcomes, or simply for letting science guide their responses under intense political pressure.
Go deeper (3 min. read)ArrowMay 3, 2020 - Health