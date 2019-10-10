Almost three-quarters of likely 2020 voters support banning flavored vaping products, according to a new survey by Schoen Consulting, commissioned by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
Why it matters: Some Republicans have warned that President Trump's proposed ban on flavors could anger vapers and risk his 2020 chances, as Axios' Alayna Treene has reported, but this survey suggests there's more political risk to inaction.
By the numbers: The administration's proposal is supported by 77% of Democrats, 74% of Republicans and 70% of independents, per the survey.
- When asked whether it's more important to help adult smokers quit by giving them access to the vaping products of their choice or to reduce the number of kids who vape, 60% of respondents sided with the kids and 29% with adult smokers.
- The survey included a national random sample of 1,000 likely U.S. voters, and has a margin of error of +/-3%. The data was collected from Sept. 20–27.
