Almost three-quarters of likely 2020 voters support banning flavored vaping products, according to a new survey by Schoen Consulting, commissioned by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Why it matters: Some Republicans have warned that President Trump's proposed ban on flavors could anger vapers and risk his 2020 chances, as Axios' Alayna Treene has reported, but this survey suggests there's more political risk to inaction.