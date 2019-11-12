More Americans say they're feeling the cost of tariffs

Adapted from CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

The trade war is starting to hit home for more Americans, affecting their buying habits and expectations about the economy, data from research firm CivicScience shows.

Why it matters: Tariffs imposed on Chinese goods have largely avoided items purchased directly by consumers so far, but as the trade war has dragged on, more firms are having to pass costs on to customers. This could increase inflation or cause a pullback in consumer spending, which has been the driving force behind the U.S. economy's strength this year

