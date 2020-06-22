The American Museum of Natural History in New York announced on Sunday that it has asked for the removal of a bronze statue outside the venue of Theodore Roosevelt, noting the "racial hierarchy it depicts."

Why it matters: Monuments of historical figures with ties to slavery and the dispossession of indigenous peoples have become flashpoints in recent anti-racism protests. New York City Mayor Bill said in a statement he supported the decision to remove the "problematic statue," unveiled in 1940. He noted it "explicitly depicts black and indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior," with the late president on horseback and a Native American and African man by his side.

Go deeper: Confederate monuments become flashpoints in protests against racism