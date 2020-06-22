1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

American Museum of Natural History to remove Roosevelt statue

Theodore Roosevelt statue outside the American Museum of Natural History. Photo: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

The American Museum of Natural History in New York announced on Sunday that it has asked for the removal of a bronze statue outside the venue of Theodore Roosevelt, noting the "racial hierarchy it depicts."

Why it matters: Monuments of historical figures with ties to slavery and the dispossession of indigenous peoples have become flashpoints in recent anti-racism protests. New York City Mayor Bill said in a statement he supported the decision to remove the "problematic statue," unveiled in 1940. He noted it "explicitly depicts black and indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior," with the late president on horseback and a Native American and African man by his side.

Jun 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Washington, D.C.'s only Confederate statue sacked during protest

Photo: Maya Alleruzzo/AP

Protesters toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the nation's capital and set it on fire on Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery.

The state of play: In Judiciary Square, cheering demonstrators jumped up and down as the 11-foot statue of Confederate general Albert Pike, dedicated in 1901, wobbled on its high granite pedestal before falling backward, AP reports.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

John Bolton says he didn't tell Telegraph he'll vote for Biden

Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

A spokesperson for John Bolton issued a statement Sunday night denying that the former national security adviser told The Daily Telegraph in an interview that he plans to vote for Joe Biden over his former boss President Trump in November.

Driving the news: The Telegraph reported Sunday afternoon that Bolton, whose scathing memoir about his time in the Trump White House will be published on Tuesday, told the paper that he would vote for Biden.

Jonathan Swan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says niece "not allowed" to write book because of nondisclosure agreement

Photo: Screenshot from Simon & Schuster

In his first public comments on the matter, President Trump told Axios that his niece, Mary Trump, is "not allowed" to write her forthcoming book about him because doing so would violate a nondisclosure agreement she signed.

Driving the news: "She's not allowed to write a book," Trump told me. "You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a good relationship with — she's got a brother, Fred, who I do have a good relationship with, but when we settled, she has a total ... signed a nondisclosure."

