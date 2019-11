The top 1% of American households have almost as much wealth as the middle- and upper-middle classes combined, reports Bloomberg.

Why it matters: The richer the 1% becomes, the more opportunities they have, per Bloomberg. A large portion of their wealth comes from "huge returns in the stock market in the past decade, to the point that they now control more than half of the equity in the U.S. public and private companies," according to Federal Reserve data.