High net worth investors are holding a lot of cash
High net worth individuals and business owners globally say they're getting more optimistic about the economy, but are still holding a large percentage of their wealth in cash, data from a third quarter UBS Global Wealth Management survey shows.
By the numbers: The survey polled more than 4,600 wealthy investors and entrepreneurs in 18 countries.
Wealthy U.S. investors are putting more of their money into instruments like stocks and bonds while holding 21% of holdings in cash.
Globally, investors have 27% of holdings in cash, "much higher than the percentage typically recommended," UBS analysts note. Still, 34% say they are shifting more into cash.
53% of respondents expressed optimism on the global economy and 61% on their own region’s economy.