Amazon can begin construction on the helix-shaped tower centerpiece of its second headquarters (HQ2), in Arlington, Virginia, after the plans were unanimously approved by county lawmakers Saturday, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: The project will comprise 2.8 million square feet of office space across three 22-story buildings. At the center will be "The Helix," a tree-covered office featuring "two walkable paths of landscaped terrain that will spiral up the outside of the building," Amazon said when it announced the plans in February 2021. It aims to complete construction in 2025.