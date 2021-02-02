Sign up for our daily briefing

Amazon reveals design for new HQ2 in Virginia

Photo: NBBJ

Amazon on Tuesday unveiled new design details for its second headquarters, in Arlington, Virginia.

Details: The headquarters will include 2.8 million square feet of office space spread across three 22-story buildings. At the center will be "The Helix," a tree-covered office building that the company said "will feature two walkable paths of landscaped terrain that will spiral up the outside of the building."

  • The Helix's design is meant to look like a double helix and is inspired by the "innate human desire to connect with nature," according to Amazon. The building will be open for public tours.
  • The site — called PenPlace — will also have 2.5 acres of public open space that will include an amphitheater, dog run, retail pavilions, restaurants and green space.
  • The office buildings will have a central cooling and heating system that will run on 100% sustainable solar energy.
  • The company will "prioritize walkways, landscaping, and retail over motor vehicles" and will make an investment to "move all vehicle access underground to foster a safe and welcoming pedestrian environment for everyone."
Photo: NBBJ

The big picture: The project is part of Amazon's $2.5 billion investment in Northern Virginia, which is expected to create 25,000 jobs in the state.

  • The plans are awaiting approval from Arlington County. The company expects construction for the Helix to begin in 2022 and to be finished in 2025.
  • Amazon said that it has 1,600 employees so far and more than 600 jobs open.

What they're saying: "We hope that the blend of architectural and ecological elements at PenPlace — the name of the site — will inspire those who work here and serve as an inviting place for neighbors to gather, relax, dine, and shop," Amazon said.

Photo: NBBJ

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Updated 34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers call Trump "singularly responsible" for Capitol riots

Photo: Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images

House impeachment managers on Tuesday made their case for the indictment of former President Trump in a brief, arguing that he pushed his supporters into a "frenzy," while dubbing him "singularly responsible" for the deadly siege at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

What they're saying: The Democratic managers argue that Trump's actions were not protected by the First Amendment, stating, "If provoking an insurrectionary riot against a Joint Session of Congress after losing an election is not an impeachable offense, it is hard to imagine what would be."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
37 mins ago - World

Alexey Navalny sentenced to prison

Navalny is escorted to prison by police. Photo: Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has been sentenced to about 2.5 years in prison, officially for violating parole while he recovered in Germany from an assassination attempt.

Driving the news: A 3.5-year suspended sentence dating from 2014 — stemming from charges that were widely seen as politically motivated — was turned into a prison term, minus the ten months Navalny previously spent under house arrest. His arrest last month upon his return to Russia sparked widespread protests over the past two weekends.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
1 hour ago - World

China strategies bloom in Washington

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A proliferation of new policy ideas often accompanies a changing of the guard in Washington. But this time around, growing concern over China's rise has driven debate into overdrive, as numerous stakeholders present competing visions for a U.S. response.

Why it matters: The actions the U.S. and its allies choose to take over the next few years could make the difference between a world made safer for autocracy or one in which human rights and liberal ideals still have a fighting chance.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow