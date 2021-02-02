Amazon reveals design for new HQ2 in Virginia

Amazon on Tuesday unveiled new design details for its second headquarters, in Arlington, Virginia.

Details: The headquarters will include 2.8 million square feet of office space spread across three 22-story buildings. At the center will be "The Helix," a tree-covered office building that the company said "will feature two walkable paths of landscaped terrain that will spiral up the outside of the building."

The Helix's design is meant to look like a double helix and is inspired by the "innate human desire to connect with nature," according to Amazon. The building will be open for public tours.

The site — called PenPlace — will also have 2.5 acres of public open space that will include an amphitheater, dog run, retail pavilions, restaurants and green space.

The office buildings will have a central cooling and heating system that will run on 100% sustainable solar energy.

The company will "prioritize walkways, landscaping, and retail over motor vehicles" and will make an investment to "move all vehicle access underground to foster a safe and welcoming pedestrian environment for everyone."

Photo: NBBJ

The big picture: The project is part of Amazon's $2.5 billion investment in Northern Virginia, which is expected to create 25,000 jobs in the state.

The plans are awaiting approval from Arlington County. The company expects construction for the Helix to begin in 2022 and to be finished in 2025.

Amazon said that it has 1,600 employees so far and more than 600 jobs open.

What they're saying: "We hope that the blend of architectural and ecological elements at PenPlace — the name of the site — will inspire those who work here and serve as an inviting place for neighbors to gather, relax, dine, and shop," Amazon said.