The Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York. Photo: AP/Craig Ruttle
Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse have electronically filed a petition to form a union, organizers announced Wednesday.
Why it matters: It's the second Amazon warehouse group in the New York City borough to announce plans to unionize.
- If approved, the workers at the facility known as LDJ5 would vote on whether to be represented by the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) — which is also organizing another Staten Island Amazon warehouse, called JFK8.
The big picture: Amazon is facing organizing efforts across the U.S.
- Workers at one of the e-commerce giant's Alabama warehouses are due to vote Friday on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.
- It's the second time those workers in Bessemer will have voted after the National Labor Relations Board called for a redo of the election due to alleged interference.
- Representatives for Amazon and the NLRB did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.