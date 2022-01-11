Amazon workers in Alabama to redo union vote in February

Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama will redo a union vote, with mail ballots expected to go out next month, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: The new election comes after last year's vote, where NLRB determined Amazon had "interfered with the employees’ exercise of a free and reasoned choice."

Catch up quick: A majority of workers at an Amazon distribution center in Bessemer, Alabama voted in March against unionization after Amazon fought the efforts.

In November the NLRB called for a redo of the election due to the interference.

The big picture: The vote will determine whether workers in Bessemer wish to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU), per Business Insider.

Ballots will be mailed out on Feb. 4 and must counting begins on March 28, the NLRB said.

What they're saying: The RWDSU responded to the news in a statement, saying that they remain "deeply concerned" that nothing prevents Amazon from interfering again in this second election.