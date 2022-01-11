Sign up for our daily briefing

Amazon workers in Alabama to redo union vote in February

Ivana Saric

Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama will redo a union vote, with mail ballots expected to go out next month, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: The new election comes after last year's vote, where NLRB determined Amazon had "interfered with the employees’ exercise of a free and reasoned choice."

Catch up quick: A majority of workers at an Amazon distribution center in Bessemer, Alabama voted in March against unionization after Amazon fought the efforts.

The big picture: The vote will determine whether workers in Bessemer wish to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU), per Business Insider.

  • Ballots will be mailed out on Feb. 4 and must counting begins on March 28, the NLRB said.

What they're saying: The RWDSU responded to the news in a statement, saying that they remain "deeply concerned" that nothing prevents Amazon from interfering again in this second election.

  • "Workers' voices can and must be heard fairly, unencumbered by Amazon’s limitless power to control what must be a fair and free election, and we will continue to hold them accountable for their actions.”

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneLachlan Markay
Jan 9, 2022 - Politics & Policy

GOP candidates cash in on Trump's false election claims

Screenshots of ads from the GOP Senate campaigns. Compilation: Aïda Amer/Axios

Trumpy Republicans are using baseless 2020 election fraud claims to fill their coffers for this year’s Senate primaries.

Why it matters: In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, even former President Trump's most fervent supporters were unwilling to fight against certifying the election and fuel far-right claims Joe Biden didn't win. A year later, that's no longer true.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Hope King, author of Closer
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

Powell faces management of an economy he helped create

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

Jerome Powell’s second term as Federal Reserve chair will be defined by his response to the economy he helped create.

Why it matters: Powell's job will be harder in many ways than when the Fed was focused on just keeping the country afloat at the onset of the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bob Herman
1 hour ago - Health

Medicare proposes covering controversial Alzheimer's drug, with restrictions

Aduhelm's list price for the average patient is more than $28,000 per year. Photo: Biogen

Medicare has proposed covering the controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, but only for patients who enroll in a randomized clinical study.

Why it matters: Medicare is sending a signal to the pharmaceutical industry that Aduhelm — an IV medication with unproven clinical benefit, serious side effects and a $28,000 annual price tag — and other Alzheimer's drugs must show they work to gain Medicare's full coverage and payment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow