Amazon pulls Washington Redskins merchandise from website

Amazon is removing all products with the Washington Redskins' team name and logo from its stores, effective immediately, CNBC first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Driving the news: The team announced last week that it will review its name after mounting pressure from the public, and after investors and shareholders collectively worth $620 billion asked Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo to cut ties with the Redskins unless the name was changed.

A source close to the negotiations told Axios' Mike Allen last week that there is "no question" the Washington Redskins are expected to change their name before the first kickoff this fall, scheduled for Sept. 10.

What they're saying: "With the announcement from the Washington team and the NFL, we are removing products with the team's name and logo from our stores," Amazon told sellers on Wednesday, per a company spokesperson.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last Friday that the league was supportive of the team's review of its name.

Background, per the Washington Post: "The origin of the word 'redskin' has long been disputed by linguists, Native American activists who consider it a slur, and those who insist that the name of Washington’s football team honors Indians rather than disparages them."

