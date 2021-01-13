Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Amazon says violent posts prompted Parler shutdown

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In a court filing late Tuesday, Amazon said it booted right-wing social network Parler from its AWS cloud service after flagging dozens of pieces of violent content starting in November.

Why it matters: Parler is suing Amazon, saying its expulsion violates antitrust laws. In its response, Amazon cites the violent content as well as its protection under section 230 of the Communications Decency Act among its defenses.

Details: Amazon said it first sent a letter on Nov. 17 with two examples of violent content and asked the company if such content violated Parler's rules and what the company was doing to moderate such content.

  • Over the next 7 weeks, Amazon said it flagged more than 100 pieces of content to Parler's chief policy officer, including threats directed specifically at members of Congress.

The big picture: Parler has found itself on the outs with nearly all its technology partners, including Twilio and Amazon, as well as Apple and Google, which have both removed the Parler app from their respective app stores.

What they're saying: In its lawsuit, Parler argued that Amazon conspired with Twitter to kneecap the service just as it was gaining traction.

  • Amazon responded that its actions were not about "suppressing speech or stifling viewpoints," nor about "a conspiracy to restrain trade."

Rather, Amazon said in the filing, "this case is about Parler’s demonstrated unwillingness and inability to remove from the servers of Amazon Web Services content that threatens the public safety, such as by inciting and planning the rape, torture, and assassination of named public officials and private citizens."

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
9 hours ago - Podcasts

The fall of Parler

Parler, the social media platform for conservatives and far-right extremists, is currently offline after being booted from Amazon's cloud hosting service. The move came just days after Parler was also removed from the Apple and Android app stores, for allegedly violating terms of service related to violent threats its platform.

Axios Re:Cap digs into what happened at Parler, including how most of its public posts and metadata were scraped and archived, with New York Times cybersecurity reporter Nicole Perlroth.

Sara FischerAshley Gold
Updated Jan 11, 2021 - Technology

All the platforms that have banned or restricted Trump so far

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Platforms are rapidly removing Donald Trump’s account or accounts affiliated with pro-Trump violence and conspiracies, like QAnon and #StoptheSteal.

Ina Fried, author of Login
Jan 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Tech broadens moves to muzzle the far right

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Twitter's decision Friday to kick President Trump off Twitter proved just the opening salvo in a broadening series of other consequential moves by tech companies cracking down on those who took part in or encouraged last week's insurrection at the Capitol.

Why it matters: The moves have renewed debate over how much power tech companies should have to decide whose content lives on the internet.

