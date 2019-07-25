Amazon shares slide as it misses earnings expectations

Amazon's shares were down 1–2% after hours Thursday after the e-commerce giant reported $5.22 in earnings per share, missing Wall Street's projected $5.57. Amazon did, however, beat revenue expectations for the second quarter, reporting $63.4 billion, compared to the projected $62.5 billion, per CNBC. AWS revenue was $8.38 billion, falling short of the expected $8.5 billion.

The backdrop: This quarter's earnings report comes as Amazon is facing regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. and Europe. The company recently had its most successful Prime Day to date, and is investing $800 million to speed up 2-day delivery to 1-day.